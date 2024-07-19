FIPMed is Expanding Access to Life-Saving FIP Treatments Worldwide

FIP has claimed the lives of many cats worldwide. Thanks to recent developments, the disease is now curable, and FIPMed is helping a global customer base get access to this groundbreaking treatment.

New York, NY, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Losing their beloved pet to disease is the worst nightmare for many owners. For years, Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) has been a common cause of that nightmare becoming a reality, as the disease has a high mortality rate and used to be very difficult to treat. Recent strides and new medications have worked to greatly reduce the mortality rate of FIP, however, and FIPMed is working hard to help more cat owners around the world get access to the life-saving treatment.

FIPMed is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in selling cat FIP treatments. The company’s mission centers around the development and distribution of effective treatments that combat this serious illness, providing hope and solutions to cat owners and veterinary professionals worldwide. Today, FIPMed delivers its treatment solutions to over 150 countries worldwide, delivering medications in as little as 1 day to pet owners in need.

The company operates from the premise that timely and targeted medical intervention can significantly enhance the survival rates of cats afflicted with FIP. That’s why they put such a strong emphasis on a short delivery time and 24/7 support with their chatbot Clawdia. Pet parents in need can visit the FIPMed website and get immediate assistance from the company’s chatbot assistant, or email the company and receive a response within 2 hours.

FIPMed has developed a range of pharmaceutical products that are based on the antiviral compound GS-441524, a substance closely related to the human drug Remdesivir, which was initially developed by Gilead Sciences. Research and clinical trials have demonstrated that GS-441524 is effective in treating the virus responsible for FIP, which has turned the tide on the battle against the disease.

FIPMed’s product portfolio includes both injectable and oral treatments designed to help pets at different stages of the disease. Their website has guidelines on when to use which product. Additionally, FIPMed has a team of dedicated veterinary professionals available to help customers in need. The company also encourages pet owners to seek assistance from local veterinarians to manage the treatment to help improve the chances of a positive result.

The treatment is available in the form of tablets and injections. The oral tablets work better for cats during the early stages of the disease, when they haven’t presented vomiting or diarrhea and are still strong enough to eat. For later stages — and more precise administrations — FIPMed also offers the medication in the form of an injection.

FIPMed’s formulations are designed to be convenient and minimize discomfort. The tablets are small so they’ll be easier for a domesticated cat to swallow. Meanwhile, the injection is designed to reduce pain at the point of application.

While GS-441524 is a huge stride in the treatment of FIP, the compound is not a magic drug. The sooner the treatment begins, the better the cat’s chances of surviving the disease. Given how important a timely response is, one of FIPMed’s biggest selling points is how fast they can deliver the medication around the world.

FIPMed can ship the treatment out of 15 local warehouses around the world, offering 24-hour delivery to all US regions, as well as Canada, the UK, Germany, Dubai, Japan, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, and all EU countries. The company serves over 150 countries, and for areas that can’t get 24-hour delivery, the delivery time is usually within 2-3 days.

More information about FIPMed and its life-saving treatment can be found on the company’s official website. They also host a wide range of guides on FIP and how to identify the disease.

Contact:

support@fipmed.co

https://www.facebook.com/FipmedFIPCats

https://www.instagram.com/fipmedco/

https://www.youtube.com/@Fipmed