Redpoint Baton Rouge: Premier LSU Graduate Student Housing with Exceptional Amenities

Posted on 2024-07-19 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Baton Rouge, the leading LSU graduate student housing community, is excited to announce its premier off-campus living experience tailored specifically for graduate students. Conveniently located just minutes from Louisiana State University’s campus, Redpoint Baton Rouge offers a perfect blend of proximity and privacy, allowing students to focus on their academic and personal growth in a supportive environment.

Redpoint Baton Rouge boasts an array of modern apartment amenities designed to meet the diverse needs of graduate students. Each apartment features spacious floor plans, fully furnished interiors, and high-speed internet access. Residents can enjoy the convenience of in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. The thoughtfully designed living spaces provide the perfect setting for students to study, relax, and unwind after a long day on campus.

In addition to the exceptional apartment features, Redpoint Baton Rouge offers a wealth of community amenities to enhance the student living experience. Residents have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and private study rooms equipped with high-speed internet. The community also includes an outdoor grilling area, a modern clubhouse with a game room, and a pet-friendly environment.

For more information about Redpoint Baton Rouge’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (225) 399-7279.

About Redpoint Baton Rouge: Redpoint Baton Rouge is a premier off-campus housing community designed to meet the unique needs of Louisiana State University graduate students. With its prime location, modern amenities, and supportive community, Redpoint Baton Rouge offers an unparalleled living experience for students seeking a balance between academic excellence and personal well-being.

Company: Redpoint Baton Rouge
Address: 910 Ben Hur Road
City: Baton Rouge
State: Louisiana
Zip Code: 70820
Telephone Number: (225) 399-7279

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution