Restore Your Smile in Two Visits: Murray Scholls Family Dental Offers Efficient Dental Crown Placement

Beaverton, OR, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Murray Scholls Family Dental is pleased to announce its efficient dental crown placement procedure, allowing patients to restore their smiles in just two comfortable visits. This innovative approach utilizes advanced technology to streamline the process, minimizing inconvenience and maximizing patient satisfaction.

“A damaged or missing tooth can significantly impact both oral health and self-confidence,” says Dr. Scott R. Walker, dentist at Murray Scholls Family Dental. “Our two-visit crown placement offers a time-saving solution, allowing patients to regain a strong, beautiful smile quickly.”

During the first visit, a thorough examination and digital X-rays are performed to assess the tooth and surrounding area. The dentist then prepares the tooth for the crown and takes a precise digital impression using a comfortable intraoral scanner. This eliminates the need for messy traditional impressions, enhancing patient comfort.

The digital impression is then sent to a trusted dental lab, where a custom-crafted crown is created using high-quality materials. During the second visit, the dentist ensures a perfect fit before permanently cementing the crown in place, restoring full functionality and aesthetics to the smile.

Benefits of Murray Scholls Family Dental’s Two-Visit Crown Placement:

  • Reduced Treatment Time: Restore your smile in just two convenient appointments.
  • Enhanced Comfort: Digital impressions eliminate the need for messy trays.
  • Superior Accuracy: Advanced technology ensures a precise fit for the crown.
  • Long-lasting Results: High-quality materials guarantee a durable and beautiful smile.

About Murray Scholls Family Dental

Murray Scholls Family Dental is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care for patients of all ages in Beaverton, OR. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry. Murray Scholls Family Dental is committed to utilizing the latest technology to provide efficient and comfortable treatments.

Contact:

Dr. Scott R. Walker

14845 SW Murray Scholls Dr #113, Beaverton, OR 97007

+19714057535

https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZXdY27xps9MxQCVKA

