No-code Test Automation Featuring SmartBear HaloAI Now Available on Atlassian Marketplace

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/no-code-test-automation-featuring-smartbear-haloai/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is revolutionizing software quality with its Jira-native test management platform, Zephyr Scale, with no-code test automation and featuring SmartBear HaloAI, now available on the Atlassian Marketplace. With GenAI, software testers of all technical backgrounds can quickly convert manual tests into automated ones without coding, directly in Zephyr Scale, one of the fastest-growing apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with over 30K installs. SmartBear has also introduced a new add-on – Zephyr Scale Automate – for teams looking to further expand their automation with advanced automated tests, cross-browser automated testing, email and SMS automated testing, and parallel testing.

“SmartBear is transforming testing by integrating HaloAI with manual testing, extending test automation to all,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “We’re leading the industry with a new approach to automation that’s available to all testers now. Zephyr Scale Automate enables a step-change in test automation to speed up releases and free up capacity in testing teams.”

By eliminating the need for test scripts, SmartBear is providing even manual testers the ability to create more sophisticated automations to replace manual tests. This frees up time for the more technical developers and allows testing teams to better allocate their resources.

Bringing test automation to all, SmartBear is already delivering value to customers. During its eight-week beta program, over 1,900 testers completed more than 28,500 test runs, collectively saving thousands of hours by automating test cases without having to write and debug the scripts previously required for any test automation.

“As GenAI is embraced across use cases in the enterprise, organizations are beginning to scrutinize the benefits and look for ROI beyond nominal productivity gains,” said Nancy Gohring, Senior Research Director, AI at IDC. “When applied to the software development lifecycle, GenAI has the potential to deliver measurable value to the enterprise. When GenAI functionality speeds software delivery processes, scarce, highly skilled developers can spend more time on work that’s core to the business and deploy more software innovation that delivers business value.”

Zephyr has been a significant contributor to the Atlassian Marketplace since its launch, maintaining its position as one of the top-grossing add-ons and offering essential test management solutions that integrate deeply with Jira. This deep integration allows teams to streamline their workflows and improve software quality through better visibility and real-time metrics.

Pricing and Availability

Zephyr Scale with no-code test automation and featuring HaloAI and Zephyr Scale Automate have a free 30-day trial accessible through the Atlassian Marketplace. All are priced on a per-user basis depending on Atlassian Jira user tier. For more information, go to:

https://marketplace.atlassian.com/apps/1213259/zephyr-scale-test-management-for-jira

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software development, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s AI-powered intuitive solution hubs, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com