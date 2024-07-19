What is Zirconia Dental Implants ? BA Dentist Broken Arrow Explains

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — BA Dentist, a leading provider of advanced dental care in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, with a wealth of expertise, is proud to offer patients the latest technology in tooth replacement: zirconia dental implants.

For those seeking a natural-looking and long-lasting solution for missing teeth, zirconia implants present a significant advancement over traditional titanium implants.

Dental Implants in Broken Arrow: A Solution for Missing Teeth

Missing teeth can impact your smile’s aesthetics and your ability to speak and chew effectively. Dental implants offer a permanent and stable solution, replicating the function and appearance of natural teeth.

Traditionally, titanium implants have been the go-to choice. However, zirconia implants provide several advantages, making them a compelling option for many Broken Arrow patients seeking dental implants.

The Advantages of Zirconia Dental Implants

Esthetics: Zirconia is a white ceramic material that closely resembles the color of natural teeth. This is particularly beneficial for implants placed in the front of the mouth, where aesthetics are a significant concern. Unlike titanium implants that can show through gum tissue in some cases, zirconia implants blend seamlessly, creating a natural-looking smile.

Biocompatibility: Zirconia is highly biocompatible, meaning it integrates well with the jawbone and surrounding tissue. This reduces the risk of allergic reactions or implant rejection, a concern for some patients with titanium allergies.

Durability: Zirconia is solid and resistant to chipping, cracking, or fracturing. This translates to a longer-lasting implant that can withstand everyday wear and tear.

One-Piece Design: Unlike traditional titanium implants with separate components, zirconia implants are typically one-piece, eliminating potential areas for bacteria buildup and promoting better gum health.

Metal-Free: For patients who prefer a metal-free option, zirconia implants offer a biocompatible alternative.

Our experienced and compassionate team at BA Dentist is dedicated to providing patients with the best possible dental care, including advanced solutions like zirconia implants.

Our commitment extends beyond the initial implant placement. We provide thorough aftercare instructions and regular follow-up appointments, ensuring the long-term success of your implant and maintaining optimal oral health, giving you peace of mind.

Considering Zirconia Dental Implants Broken Arrow?

