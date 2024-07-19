Byrne Elliott Music Announces, “Proof of Existence,” Groundbreaking Multi-Genre Album.

Olympia, WA, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — “New Byrne Elliott Music Album and Its Singles are Available Worldwide on Top Digital Music, Video, and Streaming Services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.”

“Proof of Existence” is one of the finest multi-genre albums of the past decade. Each of the nine recordings connects the listener to a variety of emotionally driven themes. “Proof of Existence takes the listener on many musical journeys covering different genres including Pop, Country, R&B, Christian, Alternative, Americana, Contemporary Classical Instrumental, and Classical Crossover. The title of the album underscores the belief that everyone leaves their mark of existence on the world whether seen or unseen in the public eye.

Seven songs and two instrumentals make up the album. Each recording stands on its own and has been released as a single. The first track, Before I Stayed (POP) , is about an absentee father changing his ways; the second track, Nothin’ I Can Do (R&B), is about love that fell apart; the third track, Ready to Begin (Christian), is about God taken notice of aged woman at the end of her difficult journey as a single mother raising children; the fourth track, Endless Days (Alternative) , explores people taken over by the demands of life; the fifth track, The House (Americana), is about a broken down house that has seen better days reminiscent of a hard life.

Rounding out the remaining four recordings of “Proof of Existence” include the sixth track, I’ve Turned the Page (Country), about domestic and global instability from terrorists inflicting harm; the seventh track, Dance of Life (Contemporary Classical Instrumental), is about a couple experiencing the mystical stages of life together; the eighth track, O America! My America! (Instrumental Version) (Contemporary Instrumental), is a musical journal of protecting America’s sovereignty, and the final track, O America! My America! (Classical Crossover), details the importance of Americans taking personal responsibility to protect freedom through the words of our historical leaders.

Byrne Elliott Music is a music production company, record label and recording artist. Byrne Elliott Music collaborates with passionate singers, musicians, recording producers, recording engineers, and entertainment companies to create and distribute music that fills the hearts and minds of listeners all over the world. Byrne Elliott Music, including their new album release “Proof of Existence”, is available through top digital music, video, and streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

