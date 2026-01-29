Pepagora To Strengthen 1,000+ SMEs At JTN Global Expo 2026

Coimbatore, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pepagora will work with more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo (JTN) 2026, scheduled to be held from January 29 to 31 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. The engagement is aimed at helping SMEs derive clearer, measurable business outcomes from their participation at the three-day trade event.

Large-scale expos continue to play a significant role in India’s manufacturing and trade ecosystem. However, many SMEs report limited post-event impact despite high participation costs. Businesses often struggle to convert stall visits and initial conversations into sustained partnerships or follow-up opportunities, largely due to the scale and pace of such events.

Pepagora’s role at JTN 2026 is structured around addressing this gap. The company will focus on helping SMEs approach the expo with defined objectives, targeted engagement strategies, and clearer post-event action plans, rather than relying solely on visibility and footfall.

“SMEs frequently invest time and resources into trade expos without a clear framework for outcomes,” said a spokesperson at Pepagora. “At JTN 2026, the focus is on helping businesses engage with intent, assess opportunities realistically, and carry forward discussions beyond the event.”

As part of its presence at the expo, Pepagora will conduct a series of workshops, sector-specific knowledge sessions, and closed-group discussions. These sessions are designed to address practical challenges such as identifying relevant buyers or partners, structuring business conversations, and evaluating opportunities during high-volume interactions.

One of the recurring challenges for SMEs at large expos is the imbalance between the number of interactions and the quality of engagement. While businesses may collect numerous contacts, limited context and follow-up planning often result in low conversion. Pepagora’s approach places emphasis on relevance, preparation, and decision-making during the event itself.

Industry observers note that SMEs often under-utilize trade expos due to the absence of structured guidance. Without clear priorities, many businesses struggle to determine which conversations merit follow-up and which do not. By providing focused support, Pepagora aims to help SMEs reduce noise and improve clarity in their engagement at JTN 2026.

“Strengthening SMEs requires more than access to platforms,” the spokesperson added. “It requires practical support that helps businesses make better choices before, during, and after an event.”

Beyond on-ground sessions, Pepagora will also guide participating SMEs on post-expo planning, including lead evaluation, follow-up sequencing, and continuity of discussions initiated at the expo. The objective is to help businesses sustain momentum after JTN 2026 rather than treating the event as a standalone activity.

Pepagora’s engagement at JTN 2026 reflects a broader emphasis on trust-led, outcome-oriented support for SMEs across manufacturing, supply, and trade sectors. By working closely with participating businesses, the company aims to contribute to a more structured and results-driven expo experience.

SMEs planning to participate in JTN Global Expo 2026 can request a discovery call with Pepagora.