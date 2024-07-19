Jahez-Kuwait launches daily cashback campaign during July

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, launched its latest daily cashback campaign for the entire month of July. Recognized for its various cashback campaigns that are launched throughout the year and on various occasions, Jahez-Kuwait will now grant users cashback on their orders throughout July. The cashback campaign comes as part of Jahez-Kuwait’s ongoing vision to provide an exceptional food delivery experience to its growing customer base, enhancing customer satisfaction, and building loyalty while supporting its special partners.

Throughout July, Jahez App users will enjoy a minimum cashback amount of KD1 on their orders from select Jahez-Kuwait partners. There will also be surprise days introduced throughout the month where users can earn cashback amounts for KD3 and KD5. To participate in the cashback campaign, users simply need to visit the ‘Explore’ page on the Jahez App, copy the daily cashback code on the page, and finally paste the code when checking out. The Jahez App will also feature a category that includes the different restaurants in which the cashback code applies, with some days including all restaurants on the Jahez App.

“We are excited to launch our cashback campaign running throughout the month of July in appreciation of our loyal users and in support of our restaurant partners. This campaign allows Jahez-Kuwait to give back to its customers while they enjoy meals from their favorite restaurants,” said Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait. “Offering daily cashback incentives will improve the overall customer experience and provide added value with every order placed through the Jahez App.”

Upon completing their orders, customers are required to paste or input the daily cashback code, in which the amount will be seamlessly credited to users’ in-App wallets, ensuring immediate and hassle-free access to their earned rewards. Users can check their wallets under the ‘More’ section in the Jahez App, where they will be able to see their available credit that can be used on any future order.

Alsaei added, “At Jahez-Kuwait, we continuously aim to enhance the experience for users to gain loyal customers who enjoy ordering from the Jahez App. Additionally, we have introduced new features on our App to share more insights on the different campaigns and offers that we currently have. This also comes as part of our ongoing initiative to improve the infrastructure of our App and provide a truly seamless experience for customers.”

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers’ hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

End

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.