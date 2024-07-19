RideBoom is Revolutionizes Ride-Hailing Industry with “Women for Women” Feature

Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The “Women for Women” feature is seamlessly integrated into the RideBoom app, making it easy and convenient for female passengers to request a female driver.

RideBoom, a cutting-edge ride-hailing company, got a game-changing solution “Women for Women” that allows female passengers to request a female driver for their ride.

This feature is designed to provide an added layer of comfort, safety, and security for female passengers, especially during late-night hours or in unfamiliar areas. With the “Women for Women” feature, female passengers can now feel more confident and secure while using ride-hailing services.

“We are thrilled to have this innovative feature to the ride-hailing industry,” said Harminder Malhi known Harry Malhi, CEO of RideBoom. “Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable ride experience for all our passengers, and the ‘Women for Women’ feature is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

The “Women for Women” feature is seamlessly integrated into the RideBoom app, making it easy and convenient for female passengers to request a female driver. Once a request is made, RideBoom’s algorithm will prioritize female drivers in the vicinity who have opted-in to the program, ensuring that female passengers are matched with a female driver as quickly as possible.

“We believe that every passenger deserves to feel safe and comfortable while using ride-hailing services,” said Alex, COO of RideBoom. “Our ‘Women for Women’ feature is a testament to our commitment to providing a safe and inclusive ride experience for all our passengers.”

The launch of the “Women for Women” feature is a significant milestone for RideBoom, which has been at the forefront of innovation in the ride-hailing industry. With this feature, RideBoom is setting a new standard for safety and comfort in ride-hailing and is poised to revolutionize the industry.

“RideBoom is committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the ride-hailing industry,” said Mr Malhi, Founder of RideBoom. “Our ‘Women for Women’ feature is a powerful symbol of our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society.”

The “Women for Women” feature is available in our App and will be rolled out to other markets in the coming months.

About RideBoom

RideBoom is a cutting-edge ride-hailing company that is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative solutions and commitment to safety and comfort. With its “Women for Women” feature, RideBoom is setting a new standard for ride-hailing services and is poised to become a leader in the industry.