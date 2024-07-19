Europe Dermal Fillers Market Poised for USD 2.52 Billion Value by 2033, Grow at a Rate of 4.5% | FMI Study

The Europe Dermal Fillers Market is experiencing a steady rise in demand, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market value to an estimated USD 2.52 billion by 2033, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI).

The market expansion is being considerably fueled by rising demand for less invasive cosmetic operations across practically all European demographic groups, according to recent industry trends. To improve their looks, men in particular have become more interested in skin-improving operations. Men are also aware of how aging affects their skin and their facial features. More men in Europe are looking for novel ways to stop the effects of early gravitational aging, which mostly affects the skin of the face, thanks to their unparalleled access to social media and other resources.

Marketing and advertisement, advancing medical infrastructure as well as the rise in medical tourism in Europe are all such factors that are anticipated to grow the market of dermal fillers in Europe.

Europe Dermal Fillers Market Key Takeaways:

By ingredient, the hyaluronic acid segment contributed around US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Due to its great biocompatibity, versatility, and natural and long-lasting effects hyaluronic acid has been a constant favorite among consumers and practitioners.

By product, absorbable dermal fillers contributed around US$ 1.6 Billionin 2022. Its high safety profile, natural-looking results and slow breakdown to avoid any sudden adverse change to the body are the major growth factors.

By application, aesthetic restoration contributed around US$ 1.3 Billionin 2022, owed to the efficiency of dermal filler techniques in treating various ageing symptoms and improving natural characteristics

By end users, specialty clinics contributed around US$ 1.4 Billionin 2022, due to the increasing number of advanced clinics and customized treatment solutions

By country, Germany held the dominant share in the world in 2022 with the U.S. contributing around 33.3% value share. Given its continuous technological improvements, rising aesthetic awareness, and advanced clinic infrastructure, Germany dominated the Europe dermal filler market.

Top 14 Key Players in Europe Dermal Fillers Market and Their Marketing Strategy

Key Players:

Galderma Pharma S.A Bioscience GmbH Croman Pharma Allergan plc. (AbbVie) Sinclair Pharma plc. (Heading Medicine Co., Ltd) Zimmer Aesthetics Mars Pharma GmbH & Co. Kraal Zueva Medical, Inc. Texan Laboratories Inc. Adder GmbH Polonium Medical Technologies Inc. Intracellular Medical UK Ltd LKC Pharma Biloxi’s Pharmaceutical

The dermal filler market is moderately competitive in Europe. The market leaders are in a constant run to further establish their position by product launches and collaborations, which has inspired the upcoming players to follow their market footprints.

In June 2023, Croma unveiled PhilArt, an extensive array of injectable skin enhancers. The injectable gel PhilArt, which is based on long-chain polynucleotides (PN), improves radiance via rejuvenation, restores the skin’s suppleness, encourages hydration and scavenges free radicals, fosters the formation of fibroblasts and fibres, and stimulates the body’s cell regeneration.

Europe Dermal Fillers Market Key Segments:

By Ingredient:

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polymethyl methacrylate

Collagen

Polynucleotide (PN)

By Product Type:

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

By Application:

Aesthetic Restoration

Dentistry

Reconstructive Surgery

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Small

Medium

Large

Online Pharmacies

By Country:

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

BENELUX

Nordics

Rest of Europe

