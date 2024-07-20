JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Owner & Host of Globally Syndicated “The JP Emerson Show” spearheads programs largest collaborative philanthropic effort to provide support for Local Ronald McDonald House.

Tampa, FL, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show“, a popular and well respected automotive and racing podcast, has teamed with local and national organizations to support Ronald McDonald house charities in the Tampa area.

“We have been fortunate to meet, work with and partner with many amazing and caring people in the automotive and racing space over the years through both our show & in print; and in doing so, share both incredible and touching stories of triumph and tragedy.

The automotive and racing communities are rich with diversity from young kids to experienced veterans, collectors, enthusiasts, racers and more. Each is unique with a story to tell with many deeply rooted in family.”

Emerson, whose work regularly provides a unique platform, is credited by listeners and readers as an unselfish supporter of charitable causes across the United States and abroad.

“We have built solid relationships throughout the country and are grateful to be teaming up with great partners for this endeavor in addition to local and national friends and listeners who have entrusted us to share their stories for years” says Emerson.

Primary and associate partners of The JP Emerson Show include: Red Line oil, The Tampa Cruisers, The Lingenfelter Foundation, Mecum Auctions, Carlisle Events, Werner Communications, The Lake Mirror Classic & More

ABOUT JP EMERSON – THE JP EMERSON SHOW:

Philanthropist, Owner & Host: Globally Syndicated/ The JP Emerson Show/ www.jpemerson.com “Nothing says nostalgia like a classic car and no one tells those stories better than the people who lived them. Each episode we ride shotgun through the backroads of our memories talking road trips, music, humor, racing and what may lie ahead for the sport or hobby. We’ll meet new folks from across the country, industry insiders, professional racers, and celebrities with amazing tales to tell and a few secrets too! If you’re all about horsepower, chrome, reliving the glory days or creating new automotive memories of your own, join award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson as we explore the open road and discover what’s just beyond the headlights.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities:

“The Ronald McDonald House® provides a home-away-from-home for families of pediatric patients in area hospitals. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay provides comfort and care to children and their families by supporting local Ronald McDonald Houses®, its cornerstone program, and by making grants to other local not-for-profit organizations that help children in need. Visit https://rmhc.org/find-a-chapter to support a house near you.

