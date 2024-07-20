U.S. Students Earn Gold Medals at 2024 International Biology Olympiad

McLean, Va., 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces all USA Biolympiad Team members were awarded Gold Medals at the 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

2024 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Gold Medalists

Suzuko Ohshima, North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, CA

Jason Wang, Marriotts Ridge High School, Marriottsville, MD

Bill Sun, Seven Lakes High School, Katy, TX

Frederick Song, Solon High School, Solon, OH

“The USA Biolympiad Team honored the United States at the International Biology Olympiad with receipt of four Gold Medals,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. “Suzuko, Jason, Bill, and Frederick garnered world recognition with their academic excellence. They are exceptional academic scholars that are headed for outstanding careers in science.”

The 2024 IBO was held from July 7-14 at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. IBO included students from 80 countries across five continents. It awards individual achievement in theoretical and laboratory biology knowledge. IBO delegations consist of four students and two academic advisors. The 2024 USA Biolympiad Team was selected at CEE’s USA Biolympiad National Finals competition held in June on the campus of Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Kathy Frame is the Director of the USA Biolympiad program. Over 11,000 students from 690 schools, 44 states, and 25 International Schools registered in the nationwide high school competition.

###

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.

About the USA Biolympiad

USA Biolympiad (USABO) is the premiere biology education and testing program for high school students in the U.S. USABO’s mission stimulates intellectual curiosity in young scholars and develops their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in science and technology. With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, checklists, and previous exams. For more, visit https://www.cee.org/programs/usa-biolympiad.

Media Contact:

Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237