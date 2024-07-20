Linkam showcases cryo-microscopy offering at M&M 2024

Market leader in temperature and environmental-controlled microscopy, Linkam Scientific Instruments, will be presenting its CryoGenium plunger at this year’s Microscopy and Microanalysis conference (M&M) on 28 July – 1 August.

London, UK, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Linkam Scientific Instruments is showcasing its cryo-correlative portfolio at this year’s M&M conference, and will be hosting tutorials and workshops at the event. Linkam will also be presenting two posters during the conference.

Linkam’s CryoGenium plunger system, one of the company’s latest developments, will be shown on the booth. The CryoGenium is a fully automated system which offers a range of features for users of cryo-EM, cryo-tomography, single particle tomography (SPT) and cryo-CLEM methods. The novel design replaces the common blotting mechanism to improve process stability and repeatability. Other features of this system include real-time optical monitoring, temperature control over the sample chamber and ethane bath, and control over film thickness and dew point of the sample substrate.

Dr. Michael Schwertner, Senior Research Scientist at Linkam, will be giving poster presentations on the following topics:

CryoGenium – an automated blot-free cryo-plunger with optical realtime feedback for single-particle and cell-based workflows (Poster No. 153; B01.P1) 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST, Tuesday, 30 th July 2024

July 2024 Location: Exhibit Hall Platform for cryo-fluorescence with high stability and improved ease of use (Poster No. PDP-47) 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST, Thursday, 1 st August 2024

August 2024 Location: Exhibit Hall

Michael will also lead the workshops on the booth (#1542) at 5:45 PM on Monday 29th – Wednesday 31st July, alongside Linkam’s US distribution partner, McCrone Microscopes and Accessories. Tickets for the workshops will be available on the booth for attendees sign up in advance.

To learn more about Linkam’s CryoGenium plunger, visit https://www.linkam.co.uk/cryogenium

About Linkam Scientific Instruments

Linkam develops and manufactures a broad range of temperature and environmental control stages for both OEMs and end users. From high to cryo- temperatures as well as humidity, electrical connections, gas purging, vacuum and pressure, for enhanced sample analysis. Linkam stages are used with light microscopes and a wide range of analytical techniques including Raman, FTIR, SAXS-WAXS and many more to visualise and characterise the properties of materials. Linkam stages are found in thousands of laboratories worldwide with the most successful microscope heating stage, the THMS600, selling over 6,000 units alone. Linkam is the market leader in temperature-controlled microscopy.

