Leading Caterer in Dorset Expands Wedding Catering Services to Hampshire

Hampshire, UK, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Idelica Limited, a leading Caterer in Dorset, proudly announces the expansion of its wedding catering services to Hampshire. With over ten years of experience in delivering exceptional culinary experiences, Idelica Limited is known for its Spanish-inspired dishes and personalized service.

Overview of Services

Idelica Limited offers comprehensive catering services designed to enhance any event. Whether it’s a small gathering or a grand celebration, our menu includes authentic paella and a variety of tapas to delight your guests. We also provide pizza and antipasti-style buffets for a casual yet elegant dining experience, and an array of sweet options including towering cheese feasts to satisfy every palate.

Personalized Event Catering

Understanding that every event is unique, Idelica Limited provides flexible and customizable catering options. We offer delivery-only services to ensure your meals are delivered fresh to your venue. For those seeking a more comprehensive service, we provide delivery with serving, where meals are delivered and served by our professional staff. Additionally, we offer on-site cooking and serving, allowing guests to enjoy the spectacle and aroma of our chefs cooking fresh on-site.

Expertise in Wedding Catering

Idelica Limited brings a touch of Spanish flair to weddings across Dorset and Hampshire. Our extensive experience in catering at prestigious venues ensures a memorable dining experience. We cater at various recommended venues such as Sopley Mill, The Old Vicarage, and Deans Court, and are equipped to serve at almost any location. Our team collaborates with couples to create custom wedding menus that reflect their tastes and preferences, ensuring a personalized touch for their special day.

Menu Options and Customization

Our diverse menu options are designed to satisfy all palates and dietary needs. From classic British dishes to Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, we offer a wide range of choices. Our menu planning is highly customizable, allowing clients to create a unique dining experience. We also accommodate various dietary requirements, providing vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and other specialty diet options to ensure all guests are catered to.

Booking and Planning Process

At Idelica Limited, we strive to make the booking and planning process as seamless as possible. During the initial consultation, we discuss your event details and requirements. To secure our services, a 20% deposit is required, with the final balance due six weeks before the event. We finalize guest numbers, dietary needs, and table plans 6-8 weeks prior to your wedding day, ensuring everything is meticulously planned and executed.

For more information or to book our catering services, please contact us at 01425 350350. Our team is eager to help you create an unforgettable dining experience for your Wedding Caterer in Dorset or special event.