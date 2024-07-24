Biopharma PEG Launches New Monodispersed PEGs for Better Drug Delivery

Watertown, MA, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Biopharma PEG, a top supplier of PEG derivatives, is excited to introduce its new line of monodispersed PEGs. These specially sized polymers are designed to improve the stability and delivery of proteins and peptides in drugs. They are essential for Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) linkers, Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTAC) linkers, and PEGylated proteins and peptides.

PEGs as ADC Linkers

PEGs act as a shield around the ADC payload, enhancing solubility and stability. This results in reduced aggregation, lower immunogenicity, better pharmacokinetics, longer circulation time, and less toxicity.

Products include:

mPEG36-NH2 (CAS NO.: 32130-27-1)

OH-PEG6-COOH (CAS NO.: 1347750-85-9)

CBZ-NH-PEG3-COOH (CAS NO.: 1310327-18-4)

OH-PEG9-OH (CAS NO.: 3386-18-3)

PEGs as PROTAC Linkers

PEG linkers are the most common in PROTAC molecules. They increase water solubility and affect cell permeability, improving oral absorption and degradation efficiency. PEG linkers also make it easy to adjust linker length and quickly assemble different molecules.

Products include:

Fmoc-NH-PEG12-COOH (CAS NO.: 756526-01-9)

NH2-PEG4-OH (CAS NO.: 86770-74-3)

N3-PEG3-SPA (CAS NO.: 1245718-89-1)

N3-PEG6-OH (CAS NO.: 86770-69-6)

PEGylated Protein & Peptide

PEGylation improves drug pharmacokinetics by reducing clearance and increasing half-life. It also reduces immunogenicity, antigenicity, toxicity, and renal clearance while maintaining drug effectiveness.

Products include:

N3-PEG11-NH2 (CAS NO.: 1800414-71-4)

NH2-PEG24-COOH (CAS NO.: 196936-04-6)

mPEG11-COOH (CAS NO.: 2135793-73-4)

mPEG6-OH (CAS NO.: 23601-40-3)

“We can provide lab to commercial scale monodispersed PEG linkers in both GMP and non-GMP grades,” said Sonia Lee, [Title], Biopharma PEG. “Our monodispersed PEGs are designed to meet high standards, supporting the development of advanced pharmaceuticals.”

For more information about Biopharma PEG and their monodispersed PEG products, please visit www.biochempeg.com or contact us at sales@biochempeg.com.

