HotDog Harbour Celebrates Grand Opening in Powai, Led by Rahul Tendulkar

Powai, Mumbai, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — HotDog Harbour is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest store in Powai, marking a significant expansion for the brand. This new outlet, officially inaugurated today by Rahul Tendulkar, the acclaimed founder of Green Salad, brings a fresh culinary venture to the area.

Building on the tremendous success of Green Salad, Rahul Tendulkar has embarked on a new journey with HotDog Harbour. The Powai location promises to offer a gourmet hotdog experience, featuring high-quality chicken sausages and an array of inventive toppings and condiments.

The grand opening event on July 12, 2024, was celebrated by local dignitaries, media representatives, and eager food enthusiasts. The store’s vibrant and contemporary design reflects HotDog Harbour’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to introduce HotDog Harbour to the Powai community,” said Rahul Tendulkar. “The overwhelming support for Green Salad has been incredible, and I am confident that our new hotdog venture will receive the same enthusiastic response. Our goal is to provide a distinctive and enjoyable dining experience that will delight our customers.”

The Powai store is designed to create a lively and welcoming atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for patrons to enjoy their meals. This new opening signifies an important step in HotDog Harbour’s mission to expand its reach and share its passion for gourmet hotdogs with a broader audience.

About HotDog Harbour:

HotDog Harbour is a premier hotdog brand known for its premium chicken sausages and creative toppings. Committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience, HotDog Harbour has quickly become a favorite among hotdog lovers. The brand’s focus on quality and customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of its offerings.