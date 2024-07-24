Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai Utilizes Hi-Tech Medical Equipment during Medical Transport

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — The shifting process of patients should be an effective solution in that no risk is caused to their health and well-being and the journey is made trouble-free for them. Right from the inception of the air medical transport delivered by Vedanta Air Ambulance, the level of efficiency has been high and the precautions taken for the safety of the patients are intact to avoid causing any trauma to them while they are in transit via our medical well-equipped charter Air Ambulance from Mumbai.

Our punctual medical transport has made it easier for patients to reach their choice of medical facility so that they can get treatment within the golden hour of a medical emergency. We have medical staff with aero-medical certification and an aviation crew who is trained to contribute to the success of the relocation mission making it easier for patients to get shifted to their choice of healthcare facility. With the availability of Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai you will get to fly to your source destination without experiencing the discomfort of flying away from the sea level.

Flying at Higher Altitude has been Made Easier with Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai

Travelling to a distant location has never been so comfortable until the arrival of Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai for the safe and comfortable transfer of patients. Choosing our charter planes can be a highly effective choice for the patients as they have the liberty of flying without experiencing any difficulties at any point. We make sure patients travel without experiencing the troubles of an aircraft carrier and the health of the patients is kept stabilized until the journey gets completed on a positive note.

At an event, it so happened that while our team at Air Ambulance from Chennai was shifting a geriatric patient his medical condition started deteriorating and he started feeling discomfort on the way. Making sure his health was retrieved our medical team rushed to extend their support and to their satisfaction, the patient responded immediately to the treatment that was offered to him. After a while of intense medical treatment, he found himself in a good position and settled down to complete the journey without any trouble caused further. We ensured he was taken care of throughout the evacuation mission and his health was thoroughly monitored to avoid the risk of reoccurrence of any sort of medical complications until the journey was in progress.

