Global PD1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market to Reach USD 61 Billion by 2033

According to a recent study published by Future Market Insights, the global PD1 non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is projected to grow from USD 26.96 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 61 billion by 2033. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.51% over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer is a primary driver of this market growth. Advances in cancer screening procedures and technological innovations are also significant factors contributing to the market’s expansion. Additionally, increased public awareness, heightened government initiatives to combat cancer, and escalating healthcare expenditures are expected to further fuel market growth.

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, known for their high efficacy and superior treatment outcomes in severe cancer cases, are in high demand. The extension of indications for existing immunotherapies is expected to create substantial demand and present new growth opportunities within the market. Furthermore, the approval of new drugs continues to enhance market dynamics. Notably, in February 2022, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Genentech’s Tecentriq for the treatment of early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

As the market evolves, stakeholders can anticipate significant advancements and opportunities in the field of PD1 non-small cell lung cancer treatments. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and innovative therapeutic approaches will play a crucial role in shaping the future of cancer care.

Similarly, in October 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech, Inc.) in the United States for stage II and IIIA non-small cell lung cancer patients. In March 2021, the FDA approved Pfizer’s Lorbrena (lorlatinib) to treat ALK-positive NSCLC patients in the United States. Additionally, in October 2021, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. received United States FDA approval for VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay as a companion diagnostic device to select patients for Tecentriq. Hence, recent new drug approvals and the launch of companion diagnostics to select targeted patients are responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of 42% during the forecast period.

South Asia is estimated to reflect highest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The product demand in China will witness a CAGR of 13.7% by 2033.

By treatment type, targeted therapy is projected to rule the market with an estimated valuation of USD 31.7 Billion by end of the forecast period.

By distribution channel, Hospital segment will grow with CAGR of 12% during the period of assessment.

Fast approval of new drugs and launch of companion diagnostics will propel the demand for PD1 Non-small cell lung cancer treatment- comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented and moderately competitive. The strategies like mergers and acquisitions adopted by major market players will boost market growth.

Key Companies Profiled:

Merck Co. & Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Agennix AG

Some recent developments in this industry are:

In January 2021, The Lung Ambition Alliance, which is a global coalition with the bold ambition to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death, started The Initiatives in Lung Cancer Care (ILC2) program. The aim of the program is to fund projects that drive measurable improvements across the patient journey, from early detection to palliative care or survivorship.

In August 2022, the Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected by an FDA-approved test.

In March 2022, Regeneron and BioNTech expanded their collaboration agreement for the development of Libtayo and FixVac (cemiplimab) Combination to treat advanced NSCLC.

In 2021, Daiichi Sankyo received FDA approval for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Key Segments Profiled in the PD1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Industry survey:

By Drug Type:

Nivolumab

Pembrolizumab

Atezolizumab

Avelumab

Durvalumab

By Cancer Type:

Squamous Cell carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Large-cell carcinoma

By Treatment:

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

