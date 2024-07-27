Summer Chess Sessions with IchessU: Enhance Your Skills During the Break

USA, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — As summer arrives, IchessU invites chess players of all ages to improve their game with their exclusive Summer Chess Sessions. Designed to provide a productive and enjoyable break, IchessU’s online platform offers live chess classes taught by renowned coaches.

Participants can select from various programs tailored to different skill levels, ensuring that new and experienced players can find appropriate challenges and opportunities for growth. Whether you want to learn the fundamentals or improve your advanced strategies, IchessU’s expert coaches are here to help you succeed.

Their coaches have taught thousands of students worldwide, many of whom have gone on to compete in major tournaments. Summer Chess Sessions provide flexibility, with both group and private lessons available. This format allows students to benefit from personalized attention while also experiencing the camaraderie and interaction of group classes.

To get started, IchessU provides a free trial lesson, which allows you to experience their engaging teaching methods firsthand.

Join IchessU this summer to experience strategic thinking, mental agility, and competitive fun. Visit https://chesscoachonline.com/ to sign up for a free trial and learn why IchessU is the world’s leading online chess education provider or contact 1-800-342-0645.

About the Company:

IchessU, also known as International Chess University, is an exclusive online platform that provides interactive chess education to people worldwide. This cutting-edge Chess Learning Platform offer both group and private lessons to individuals of all ages and skill levels. IchessU’s comprehensive curriculum, personalized instruction, and experienced coaches differentiate them from other traditional methods of chess education. This makes chess education more affordable, convenient, and comprehensive.

Contact Details:

Phone Number – 1-800-342-0645

Email ID – info@iChessU.com