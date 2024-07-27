UVA Student Housing – Quality Living for Students

Charlottesville , Virginia, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — At the heart of Charlottesville, Lark on Main offers exceptional UVA student housing designed to enhance the college experience. Conveniently situated adjacent to the University of Virginia, this premium off-campus residence ensures students can effortlessly balance academic and social life, all within a stone’s throw from the campus.

They provides an array of modern apartment amenities tailored to meet the diverse needs of students. Residents can choose from studio, one, two, three, or four-bedroom units, all with high-end finishes. Each apartment features hardwood-style floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry facilities. Private bedroom-bathroom suites and smart HDTVs in living rooms ensure a comfortable and tech-savvy environment.

Beyond individual apartments, they also excels in community amenities that foster a vibrant student community. The property includes a 24-hour fitness center with yoga rooms, indoor and outdoor lounges, a business center, and private study rooms. Additionally, residents can enjoy a coffee bar, outdoor grilling stations, and covered parking options. Regular social events and retail spaces on the ground floor add to the lively atmosphere, making it the ideal choice for UVA student housing.

For more information or to learn more about Lark on Main’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (276) 624-6663.

About Lark on Main : Lark on Main offers top-tier UVA student housing, combining luxury living with academic convenience. Located at 1000 W Main Street, Charlottesville, Virginia, this premier residence provides students with high-quality amenities, a supportive community, and unparalleled proximity to the University of Virginia.

Company Name: Lark on Main
Address: 1000 W Main Street
City: Charlottesville
State: Virginia
Zip code: 22903
Phone number: (276) 624-6663

