BlockONE: Premier Student Housing Apartments in Ames Near ISU

Ames, IA, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — BlockONE, a collection of top-quality student housing communities, offers the ultimate off-campus living experience for Iowa State University (ISU) students. Located directly across the street from the ISU campus, BlockONE provides convenient access to classes, campus activities, and the vibrant Ames community.

BlockONE offers modern and stylish studio through 4-bedroom apartments designed with students in mind. Each apartment features private bathrooms, walk-in closets, fully furnished living spaces, hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, flat-screen HDTVs, high-speed internet, and in-unit laundry. Students can choose from three distinct communities – 23 Twenty Lincoln, The Edge, or University Towers – to find the perfect fit for their lifestyle.

Residents at BlockONE enjoy a wide array of community amenities designed to enhance their college experience. A 24-hour fitness center, community clubhouse with gaming space, basketball court, business center, group study rooms, and a relaxing courtyard with fire pit, grilling stations, and hammocks provide ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation. Additional conveniences include street-level retail, on-site parking, bike storage, and social events for residents and friends.

For more information about BlockONE’s student apartments in Ames near ISU, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (515) 523-6834.

About BlockONE: BlockONE is a leading provider of student housing communities in Ames, Iowa. With a focus on quality, convenience, and community, BlockONE offers a variety of modern apartments and amenities designed to enhance the college experience for ISU students.

Company name: BlockONE

Address: 2320 Lincoln Way

City: Ames

State: Iowa

Zipcode: 50014

Phone number: (515) 523-6834