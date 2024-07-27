SmartBear Honors Telesat with Software for Good Award

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-honors-telesat-with-software-for-good-aw/

SOMERVILLE, Mass. 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, announced Telesat, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, is the recipient of its Q2 Software for Good Award. Telesat utilizes an energy optimization platform to improve energy usage and reduce waste across its facilities. SmartBear’s test management tool, Zephyr Scale, ensures the reliability of the energy optimization software, which has resulted in significant environmental benefits. Earlier this year, SmartBear launched its quarterly awards program to celebrate the exceptional work of customers in software quality, software for good, women in tech, and developer visibility.

“At SmartBear, we believe in the power of technology to drive positive change,” said Maureen Plowman, Senior Vice President, Brand & Corporate Communications at SmartBear. “Our Software for Good Award is dedicated to honoring an organization that goes beyond innovation in software development, using their technical expertise to contribute to a better world. Our customers are at the heart of what we do, and they inspire us daily. We’re thrilled to recognize Telesat for their initiatives in energy optimization, driving positive change and advancing the health of our planet globally.”

The AI-driven energy optimization platform, EcoOptimizer, analyzes real-time data from various sources within Telesat, including energy consumption patterns, weather forecasts, and production schedules. Through predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms, it dynamically adjusts energy usage in the company’s facilities, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions, energy costs, and waste.

Zephyr Scale enables Telesat to streamline the testing process, allowing for thorough validation of the energy optimization algorithms and ensuring the company’s accuracy in reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Zephyr has been a significant contributor to the Atlassian Marketplace since its launch, maintaining its position as one of the top-grossing add-ons and offering essential test management solutions that integrate deeply with Jira.

“Our energy optimization initiatives align with our company’s commitment to sustainability and driving positive outcomes for both the environment and our workforce,” said Durga Bhavani Nula, Automation Engineer Contractor at Telesat. “With SmartBear technology, we were able to develop and deploy our sustainability software more efficiently, resulting in substantial reductions in energy usage and carbon emissions across our organization. Our positive outcomes confirm the critical role that SmartBear played in achieving our environmental sustainability goals. Thanks to SmartBear for highlighting our environmental achievements and recognizing us with this award.”

Telesat utilizes EcoOptimizer to track key metrics such as carbon footprint reduction, energy efficiency improvements, and cost savings over time. Further, with the use of the app, Telesat is creating a more inclusive environment for employees, as the platform enables data-driven decision-making that benefits everyone, regardless of background or experience.

