INJUSA Launches New Remote-Controlled Porsche Model for Kids with Disney and Nickelodeon Licenses

Berlin, Germany, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The family-run company INJUSA has been producing almost 90% of its products in Spain in the province of Alicante, more precisely in Ibi, for 75 years. The company sells most of its products directly throughout Europe and in over 120 countries. Mexico in South America is also one of the production sites. INJUSA would also like to use this route to reach the US market, for which the products are very interesting.

Children’s vehicles with well-known licenses such as Disney and Nickelodeon

INJUSA has a lot of licenses, from Disney and Nickelodeon to all the well-known brands and licenses. These include famous motorcycle companies such as BMW. Porsche is also one of the licensors. INJUSA presents exclusive models and represents a whole range of well-known companies.

Remote-controlled Porsche model spider 714 RS with 6 or 12 volt battery

The latest achievement from the Porsche license is the spider 714 RS model. The remote-controlled vehicle has all the functions, drives forwards and backwards, has a start button, the doors can be opened and it makes engine noises. All in a really cool design. INJUSA is proud to bring such a model with a rechargeable 12 volt battery to the market. The electric spider 714 RS comes 90% assembled and complete with all accessories. Only the steering wheel still needs to be fitted and the side mirrors mounted. Everything else is already fully functional on delivery. The model can be purchased in 2 versions at a retail price of 200 to 250 euros depending on the version in 6 or 12 volts.

Robust INJUSA wheels at an attractive price

INJUSA’s main products include very robust, solid trolleys with large wheels for traction. As an extra, IML labels can be applied. These permanent labels can withstand downpours and other adverse weather conditions. Whether as a Spiderman version, as Paw Patrol or in a Disney license – the wheels are extremely attractive at a retail price of around 45 euros. They can withstand many exciting rides over the years and are therefore often passed on to the next generation of children.