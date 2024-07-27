Support Elders Redefines Elder Care Assistance with Relentless Health Monitoring Support in Kolkata & Durgapur

Durgapur, India, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — As the population of elderly individuals continues to grow in Kolkata and Durgapur, the need to provide comprehensive and personalized care for elders has become paramount. Support Elders, a leading provider of elder care services, understands the unique needs of and challenges faced by seniors. Its relentless health monitoring support is designed to address those needs effectively.

With cutting-edge technology-backed solutions such as Medical Emergency Alert Solution (MEAS) and the Well@Home, Support Elders takes a proactive approach. The Medical Emergency Alert Solution (MEAS) helps elders get 24×7 emergency help via the Support Elders Member App. The App also provides assistance for outings, bookings for out-of-home assistance and access to community events both online and offline.

Well@Home is a comprehensive tech-based solution which pairs the MEAS with remote sensor-based monitoring of health. The MEAS and Well@Home allow for early intervention and ensures that seniors receive the necessary medical attention promptly.

At Support Elders, the deployment of state-of-the-art health monitoring technology is integrated with human touch. The organization complements its technologically advanced platform with a range of personalized services to cater to the specific needs of each member. While the Well@Home solution uses technology for remote health monitoring and 24×7 emergency help, the MedicAssist@Home solution offers comprehensive medical logistics management, including a dedicated care coordinator to manage and track care protocols in the comfort of the seniors’ homes.

“We are trying to redefine elder care with tech-based comprehensive and personalized support to seniors in Kolkata and Durgapur. We understand that the health and well-being of our elderly population is of utmost importance. Our remote health monitoring support is a testament to our commitment to their preventive healthcare and quality of life,” says Mr. Apratim Chattopadhyay, the Founder, MD, and CEO of Support Elders.

A dedicated and compassionate team of trained caregivers are in place to ensure that seniors receive the highest level of care and support. The elder-care staff aims to create a nurturing environment where the seniors feel valued and connected with the wider world. A technologically oriented service driven by empathy goes a long way in promoting the independence and well-being of seniors.

The remote health monitoring support of the organisation has been well-received by the seniors as well as their families. Families rest assured knowing that their loved ones are in safe hands and are receiving personalized care. This has made Support Elders a preferred choice for elder care in Kolkata and Durgapur.

About Support Elders Pvt. Ltd

Support Elders is a leading provider of elder care services in Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bengaluru. The organization, helmed by a top-tier leadership team, ensures the highest level of care for seniors, promoting their independence, safety, and overall well-being.

For further information or to know more, visit the website https://www.supportelders.com.

