One Bedroom Student Housing Oxford MS – Discover Premium Comfort

Oxford, Mississippi, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Archive Oxford is revolutionizing student living with its premier one-bedroom student housing in Oxford, MS. Conveniently located just a short distance from the University of Mississippi campus, they provide an ideal setting for students seeking both comfort and proximity to their academic life. This strategic location ensures that residents are never far from their classes, making it easier to manage a busy college schedule.

The one-bedroom apartments feature a host of modern amenities designed to enhance student life. Each apartment is fully furnished and features private bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, ensuring personal space and privacy. The modern kitchens boast quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, while the in-unit laundry facilities add convenience. With energy-efficient electronic thermostats, internet, and water/sewer services included, students can enjoy a hassle-free living experience.

The community amenities are designed to complement a balanced lifestyle. Residents can unwind by the beach-entry resort-style pool, relax on the poolside tanning ledge, or enjoy a game of sand volleyball. The outdoor kitchen and fire pit are perfect for social gatherings, while the luxury clubhouse offers various social and gaming spaces. Fitness enthusiasts will love the state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, and peloton bikes. Additional conveniences include a study lounge, business center, and package locker system.

For more information about Archive Oxford’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (769) 888-1792.

About Archive Oxford: Archive Oxford offers premium student housing solutions in Oxford, MS, with a focus on modern amenities and a vibrant community atmosphere. Designed to meet the needs of University of Mississippi students, it combines comfort, convenience, and luxury in one exceptional living experience.

