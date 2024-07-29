Off Campus Student Housing Denton TX-Discover Premier Off-Campus Student Housing at The Arch Denton

Denton, TX, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Arch Denton is revolutionizing off-campus student housing in Denton, TX. Strategically located just a five-minute shuttle bus ride from the University of North Texas (UNT) campus, The Arch Denton offers students an unparalleled living experience. This prime location ensures students are never far from their classes while providing the comfort and convenience of a vibrant community.

The Arch Denton boasts a range of upscale apartment amenities designed to cater to the needs of modern students. Each apartment is fully furnished and features private bedroom-bathroom suites with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet included. With a choice of two and three-bedroom floorplans, students can enjoy a living space that suits their lifestyle and academic needs.

Beyond the apartments, The Arch Denton offers an array of community amenities to enhance student life. Residents can take advantage of the resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and grilling station, and the 24-hour fitness center with a spin studio. The community also includes a business center with free printing, study rooms and lounges, and a pet-friendly environment with a fenced dog park.

For more information about The Arch Denton’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (940) 314-6968.

About The Arch Denton: The Arch Denton is a top-quality student housing community serving the University of North Texas. Located at 701 Fort Worth Drive, Denton, Texas, The Arch Denton offers a full range of amenities and services to provide a complete student living experience. The community is dedicated to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and socially.

