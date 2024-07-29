Digital Radiography Detectors Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2026, Fueled by 6.1% CAGR | FMI Research Report

The world of radiology is undergoing a digital revolution, with Digital Radiography Detectors Market leading the charge. A recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts a promising future for this market. With a projected valuation of USD 2,713.7 million by 2026 and a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, the industry is poised for significant expansion.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the rising number of radiography tests conducted globally each year. Furthermore, major players in the market have introduced new and advanced imaging equipment, which is spurring the demand for digital radiography detectors. Among these detectors, direct flat panel detectors are expected to witness significant adoption due to their distinct advantages over computed radiography (CR), charged couple detectors (CCD), and analog detectors (film-based).

Regionally, North America and Europe are poised to remain dominant in the digital radiography detectors market. This is attributed to the growing demand for X-ray detectors in North America and the strong geographical presence of major manufacturers in Europe. As the global demand for digital radiography detectors continues to surge, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing their products in emerging markets. These markets exhibit an unmet demand for digital radiography detectors and a significant reliance on analog (film-based) detectors.

The global market for digital radiography detectors is highly consolidated, with top players including Varex Imaging Corporation and Trixell holding close to 47% of the total market share. FMI expects key market players to focus on strategic acquisitions and collaboration and emphasis on cost effective product development, in addition to augmenting investments in product innovations and NPD.

A large number of players in the market are also investing in R&D and introduction of new products based on proprietary technologies, with focus on product differentiation. Moreover, shifting preference toward direct digital radiography (DDR) and a-Si detectors would present new market opportunities for emerging players working on innovative product offerings. Furthermore, imaging equipment manufacturers have an opportunity to improve their revenue stream by providing cloud storage services for medical imaging and information management, without scrapping of existing Picture Archiving and Communication (PACS).

Promising benefits of using indirect conversion technique of the digital radiography (DR) technology which involves use of amorphous silicon (a-Si) photodiodes and cesium iodide (CsI) scintillators for X-ray detection is projected to drive the adoption of digital radiography detectors. The benefits of Si X-ray detectors, mostly used in dental CBCT and orthopedic imaging includes lower patient radiation dose, reduced exam time, lower noise, and increased efficiency. More advanced applications in Mammography imaging and breast CT have pushed key players to expand their product offerings, with designs and technologies specific to aforementioned imaging.

However, high cost of C-arms compared to traditional X-Ray systems could inhibit the adoption of Fluoroscopy Imaging Systems, especially in low and middle income countries with lower rate of healthcare expenditure. Additionally, new technologies with improved benefits such as improved spatial image resolutions, better image quality owing to lower pixel imaging, and increased cost-benefit ratios are projected to restrict the growth of digital radiography detectors market.

