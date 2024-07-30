Towson University Student Housing – Your Ideal Towson University Student Housing

Towson, MD, 2024-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The York, Towson University’s premier student housing community, offers students an exceptional living experience just minutes from the campus. They provide the perfect blend of proximity and comfort for students seeking a high-quality lifestyle. It boasts a variety of modern apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience.

Each apartment is fully furnished, featuring hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy the convenience of high-speed internet and smart thermostats, ensuring a comfortable and connected home environment. With studio, one, two, and four-bedroom floorplans, students can choose the living arrangement that best suits their needs.

Beyond the apartments, they offers an array of community amenities that foster a vibrant and engaging student lifestyle. The 24-hour fitness center, business center, gaming lounge, and outdoor terrace with a TV lounge provide ample opportunities for relaxation and socialization. Additionally, their ground-level retail includes Whole Foods, catering to the daily needs of residents. With the Towson University shuttle bus and a variety of resident social events, they ensures a well-rounded and enriching experience for its residents.

For more information about The York’s Towson University student housing, please contact their leasing office at (410) 559-9422.

About The York: The York is top-quality student housing serving Towson University and Morgan State University. Located within walking distance to the Towson University campus and offering a shuttle bus to Morgan State University, The York provides a complete lifestyle with modern amenities, retail options, and social events.

Company Name: The York

Address: 301 York Road

City: Towson

State: Maryland

Zip code: 21204

Phone number: (410) 559-9422