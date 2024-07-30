The Condom Industry: Economic Impact and Social Responsibility

Condom Industry Overview

The global condom market size was estimated at USD 11.59 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2024 to 2030. The increase in awareness regarding the use of condoms, measures to reduce the spread of HIV & other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), and the availability of different types of products to suit consumer needs are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023, approximately 374 million new cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis were reported annually. In the same year, WHO reported that 39.0 million people were living with HIV globally, with two-thirds of them residing in the African countries. This can lead to serious complications beyond the immediate effect of the infection itself. If left untreated, STDs can lead to complications such as impotence and infertility. According to a study published on Factors associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes of maternal syphilis in Henan, China, 2016-2022, in 2016, around 1 million pregnant women were detected with active syphilis, which resulted in 200,000 stillbirths and 350,000 adverse birth outcomes. This is expected to boost demand for the use of condoms during the forecast period.

Several companies in the market are currently involved in merger and acquisition activities. These companies want to expand their reach and explore new territories through M&A deals. For instance, in December 2022, Linden Capital Partners acquired LifeStyles Healthcare, a global sexual health and wellness platform, from a consortium of investors, including Humanwell Healthcare and Trustar Capital. It is a significant acquisition for Linden, a Chicago-based private equity firm focusing exclusively on the healthcare industry.

Condoms are highly regulated in the U.S. and are classified as Class II medical devices by the U.S. FDA. These Class II medical devices have to comply with specific performance and labeling standards. As per the FDA standards, 996 out of 1,000 condoms should pass the water leak test to receive FDA approval, which accounts for at least a 99.6% efficacy rate in laboratory tests. Latex condom manufacturing and testing are governed by FDA regulations with stringent standards.

Companies are focusing on developing novel product designs to attract consumers, such as condoms with innovative flavors, textures, and lubricants. For example, flavored products designed for oral sex aim to enhance the user experience and increase demand.

The condom industry is growing globally due to its potential to improve accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and outcomes. This growth is fueled by established industry leaders expanding into emerging marketplace and indigenous startups experiencing growth. Companies are expanding by launching facilities or plants in new geographies merging with or acquiring companies based in different locations. For example, in May 2023, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. expanded its operations at the Trojan Condom Plant in southeastern Chesterfield.

Condom Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global condom market report based on material type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Condom Market Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Latex Condoms

• Non-latex Condoms

o Polyurethane and Polyisoprene

o Lambskin

o Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Condom Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Male Condoms

• Female Condoms

Condom Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Public Health Distribution

• Drug Stores

• E-commerce

• Mass Merchandizers

Condom Market Regional Outlook (Volume in ‘000; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Nigeria

o Kenya

o Zambia

o Zimbabwe

o Uganda

o Egypt

o Turkey

o Ghana

Key Companies profiled:

• FUJILATEX CO.,LTD

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Karex Berhad

• LELO iAB

• Lifestyles

• Veru Inc.

• Okamoto Industries, Inc

• MAYER LABORATORIES, INC.

• Cupid Limited

• RITEX GMBH

• Pasante Healthcare Ltd.

• CPR GmbH

• Mankind Pharma

• Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

• rrtMedcon

Recent Developments

• In April 2023, Veru Inc. has entered into a Purchasing Agreement with Afaxys Group Services, LLC (AGS) to offer Veru’s FC2 Female Condom (internal condom) through the AGS Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). This agreement will benefit up to 31 million women and men who depend on community & public health centers for essential healthcare.

• In May 2021, SKYN, the leading sexual wellness brand and maker of the nonlatex condom, has launched SKYN Excitation, a new condom with a unique wave design featuring raised dots on the most sensitive areas. This new product is set to enhance the sexual experience for those who use it.