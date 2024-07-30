Global Respiratory Distress Syndrome Management Market Poised for Significant Growth to Reach USD 177.7 Billion by 2033

A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) has shed light on the anticipated growth trajectory of the global respiratory distress syndrome management market. The findings reveal a compelling outlook, with projections indicating a substantial expansion from USD 115.4 billion in 2023 to USD 177.7 billion by 2033. This growth represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41%.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) poses a significant challenge, particularly for newborn infants, especially those born prematurely. The condition is characterized by breathing difficulties and inadequate oxygen supply, necessitating a comprehensive management approach encompassing medical, technological, and supportive care interventions.

According to the study, the escalating prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome, coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure and technology, is anticipated to be the primary drivers fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and caregivers regarding the importance of early diagnosis and prompt intervention is expected to further propel market expansion.

“We are witnessing a notable surge in demand for effective management solutions for respiratory distress syndrome globally,” stated a spokesperson from Future Market Insights. “This growth is indicative of the growing emphasis on improving neonatal care and outcomes, underscoring the importance of innovative strategies and interventions in addressing this critical healthcare challenge.”

The study underscores the significance of continuous research and development efforts aimed at enhancing existing treatment modalities and developing novel therapeutic approaches. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of collaboration among stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum to ensure optimal patient outcomes and mitigate the burden of respiratory distress syndrome on healthcare systems worldwide.

As the global healthcare landscape evolves, stakeholders within the respiratory distress syndrome management market are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driving innovation and fostering advancements that promise to redefine the standard of care for affected individuals.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

It is noted that the industry sponsors will be leading the market with an expected share of about 54.7% in the year 2023, within the global market.

The global Respiratory Distress Syndrome Management Market grew at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2018 to 2022

4% of patients with respiratory distress syndrome required re-hospitalization.

Out of 11.8 million admissions, it was also reported that 7.0% of hospitalizations involved an ICU stay, 3.8% of hospitalizations involved respiratory disease, and 10.3% of hospitalizations had a separation mode indicating the patient passed away in the hospital.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market for RDS treatment are:

JW Pharmaceutical

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

ONY Biotech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius Kabi AG

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In May 2021, Medtronic announced the launch of the SonarMed airway monitoring system. The system utilizes acoustic technology to check for endotracheal tube obstruction. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.

In July 2020, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd announced the launch of the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antibody test. The test was launched in partnership with SD Biosenseor, Inc. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.

Key Segments Profiled in the Respiratory Distress Syndrome Management Market Report:

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Drug Class:

Vasoconstrictors

Bronchodilators

Steroids and Antibiotics

Route of administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Nasal

End User:

Hospital pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

