Global Post-Operative Cataract Surgery Inflammation Treatment Market Set for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2033

Posted on 2024-07-30

Future Market Insights, a leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive study projecting substantial growth in the global post-operative cataract surgery inflammation treatment market over the next decade. According to the report, the market, valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2023, is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.77%, reaching an estimated USD 8.78 billion by 2033.

The significant growth trajectory of this market is attributed to several factors, chief among them being the increased accessibility of cortical necrosis therapeutics through retail pharmacies. As the number of retail pharmacies continues to rise, particularly in developed nations, patients now have easier access to essential medications post-surgery, thereby fueling the expansion of the market.

“The findings of our study indicate a promising future for the post-operative cataract surgery inflammation treatment market,” said a spokesperson for Future Market Insights. “The growing availability of medications through retail pharmacies presents a considerable opportunity for market players to meet the rising demand and improve patient outcomes.”

Market Growth Influencers:

  • Increased Accessibility: The surge in retail pharmacies enhances patient access to post-surgery medications, bolstering market growth.
  • Regulatory Approvals: The market is further supported by increased FDA approvals and clinical research surrounding cataract treatments. For example, in February 2018, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Dexycu, a single-dose intraocular suspension used at the conclusion of cataract surgery to manage postoperative inflammation. This approval is pivotal for addressing severe complications following cataract surgeries globally.
  • Rising Incidence of Ocular Conditions: The increasing prevalence of conditions causing ocular pain, such as chemical and flash burns or infections like style and blepharitis, underscores the growing need for effective post-operative treatments.

Challenges to Market Growth:

  • Shortage of Qualified Personnel: A notable challenge in the market is the lack of qualified personnel capable of administering the correct treatment protocols, which could restrain market growth.
  • High Treatment Costs: The substantial costs associated with cataract treatment also pose a significant barrier to market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

  • The market value in 2022 was USD 4.045 Billion.
  • The global post-operative cataract surgery inflammation treatment grew at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2018 to 2022.
  • Increased approvals from FDA and more clinical research associated with cataracts are boosting the market growth.
  • UK-based subsidiary of Japanese ophthalmology firm Santen Pharmaceutical has announced the launch of Ducressa.
  • Allay Therapeutics, reported the first-ever clinical data showing non-opioid pain relief lasting two weeks after a single administration.
  • North America is said to dominate the market share followed by Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the post-operative cataract surgery inflammation drug treatment market are-

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
  • Salix Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Bausch Health
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Janssen Global Services
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Merck & Co., Inc.

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

  • In October 2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection to treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) in preterm infants. This development helps the organization in developing its brand image in the ophthalmology market, among others.
  • In May 2022, Reichert, Inc. has launched its redesigned refractometers & analytical instruments website with a vastly improved user experience.

Key Segments Profiled in the Post-Operative Cataract Surgery Inflammation Drug Treatment Market:

By Drug Class:

  • Bromfenac
  • Indomethacin
  • Dicofenac
  • Flurbiprofen
  • Nepafenac

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral
  • Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy
  • Retail pharmacy

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

