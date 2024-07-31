Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market is Expected to Grow at a 3.2% CAGR to Reach USD 270.9 Million by 2033

The projected net worth of all cardiopulmonary bypass devices market worldwide was USD 173.9 million. Over the course of the forecast period, the global cardiopulmonary bypass system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, from USD 197.3 million in 2023 to USD 270.9 million in 2033.

Cardiopulmonary bypass devices are expected to become more and more in demand as healthcare costs rise to combat major conditions including cardiac disorders. Nevertheless, these technologies’ acceptance is probably going to be hampered by unfavorable side effects from bypass surgeries. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the rapidly advancing technologies and rising number of surgical procedures will spur market expansion and present innovative opportunities for industry participants.

Supporting Heart Health: Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems Play a Vital Role

The global cardiopulmonary bypass system market is experiencing continued growth, driven by the increasing need for effective tools in cardiac surgery. Cardiopulmonary bypass systems play a critical role in open-heart surgery by temporarily taking over the functions of the heart and lungs, allowing surgeons to operate on a still heart.

Market Growth Fueled by Multiple Factors:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the cardiopulmonary bypass system market:

Increased Focus on Cardiac Care: Rising healthcare expenditure directed towards combating heart disease, a leading global health concern, is creating a greater demand for advanced cardiac surgical procedures.

Technological Advancements: The market is continuously evolving with the development of innovative bypass systems. Roller pumps, for example, are gaining traction due to their affordability, ease of use, and reliable flow management.

Expanding Surgical Needs: The growing number of lung transplant procedures, particularly en-bloc double-lung transplants, is driving the demand for cardiopulmonary bypass systems to support these complex surgeries.

Key Takeaways:

The global cardiopulmonary bypass system market is expected to reach US$270.9 million by 2033, reflecting a rise from US$197.3 million in 2023.

This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% throughout the forecast period.

Rising healthcare spending on cardiac procedures and advancements in technology are key drivers for market expansion.

The Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market:

Minnetronix Inc.

Transonic

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Getinge AB

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Xenios AG

Nipro Corporation

Eurosets Srl

OriGen Biomedical

Thoratec Corporation

Tianjin Medical

Olympus Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

Some Recent Developments in the Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market are:

In June 2014, Sorin Group celebrated the delivery of its 10,000th heart-lung machine (S5 heart-lung machine) to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, USA. Thuse achieved an exciting milestone that reflects the tremendous trust and collaborative partnership with their customers worldwide.

In October 2021, MicroPort acquired 100% of the equity held by existing shareholders of Hemovent GmbH. Hemovent specializes in the development of ground-breaking Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) systems.

In February 2022, Getinge acquired 100% of the equity interest in Talis Clinical LLC, a US-based leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions. Talis Clinical’s offer is designed to support and document care throughout the general and cardiac perioperative care process, but also through labor and delivery episodes and critical care support, including ECMO Therapy.

In April 2022, LivaNova initiated the targeted commercial launch of Essenz™. Patient Monitor for cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. The transformative monitoring system uses a patient-tailored approach to improve clinical efficiency and quality of patient care during cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures.

In January 2021, Eurosets announced the full commercial release (out of the USA) of its novel ECMOlife system for Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS). ECMOlife expands Eurosets’ portfolio to temporarily support patients in different therapeutic areas, including Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS).

Key Segments Profiled in the Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Industry Survey Report:

By Product Type:

Conventional

Mini

By Modality:

Standalone

Portable

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Research Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe