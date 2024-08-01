Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Players

Hysteroscopy Procedures Industry Overview

The global hysteroscopy procedures market size was estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, such as uterine abnormalities, abnormal uterine bleeding, uterine fibroids, polyps, and other fertility disorders, is a key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption and awareness of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional methods and technological advancements in hysteroscopy devices are other major factors fueling the market growth.

The rising incidence of uterine cancer has increased the number of hysteroscopy procedures, thereby accelerating market growth. In the U.S., endometrial cancer, affecting the uterine lining, ranks as the primary cancer among female reproductive organs. The American Cancer Society projects for 2024 reveal that approximately 67,880 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed, with around 13,250 women falling victim to this condition. Predominantly affecting post-menopausal women, endometrial cancer typically occurs around the age of 60 on average. Presently, there are over 600,000 survivors of endometrial cancer in the U.S.

Technological progress has resulted in the development of advanced miniature hysteroscopes with high-definition capabilities. These devices enable hysteroscopy to be conducted safely and efficiently in office settings while maintaining excellent optical quality. For instance, a study published by BioMed Central in February 2024, indicates that infertile women might benefit from office hysteroscopy before undergoing artificial reproductive technology (ART), regardless of previous imaging results not detecting intrauterine abnormalities. Detecting and treating lesions like endometrial polyps, submucosal fibroids, and endometritis through hysteroscopy could enhance live births and clinical pregnancy rates linked with ART. Given that these lesions can adversely affect pregnancy outcomes, their identification and treatment with hysteroscopy should be considered.

Nowadays, minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk associated with these procedures. Minor incisions, reduced postoperative pain, and speedy recovery, are leading to high adoption of these procedures. Hysteroscopy is associated with reduced hospitalizations, faster recovery, and less blood loss. Moreover, hysteroscopy induces fewer complications during surgery and a low risk of abdominal wounds. For instance, according to Medical Xpress in December 2022, Skoltech and KU Leuven researchers created a gynecological training simulator for in-office hysteroscopy with tactile feedback. This innovation enables gynecologists to practice minimally invasive procedures effectively. Thus, an increase in patient preference for noninvasive or minimally invasive treatment and the benefits offered by these techniques are anticipated to boost market growth at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Innovations like bipolar electrosurgery, endometrial ablation devices, morcellators, and tissue retrieval systems have significantly transformed the procedure, enhancing its effectiveness and outcomes.

Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the hysteroscopy procedures market report based on CPT code, end-use, and region:

Hysteroscopy Procedures CPT Code Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• 58555

• 58558

• 58562

• 58340

• 58563

• 58565

• 58353

• 58561,74740 and more (Others)

Hysteroscopy Procedures End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hysteroscopy Procedures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Medtronic

• Stryker Corp.

• Hologic, Inc.

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

• Olympus Corp.

• Delmont Imaging

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• CooperCompanies

• Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• MedGyn Products, Inc.

• Lina Medical APS

• Luminelle

• Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta)

Recent Developments

• In May 2023, B. Braun unveiled its latest laparoscopic AESCULAP EinsteinVision 3.0 FI at the International Society for Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE).

• In October 2023, Hologic, Inc. announced a pioneering partnership with the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and Inovus Medical.

• In May 2023, Olympus Corporation, a leading global technology provider known for pioneering innovative solutions in medical and surgical procedures, announced the FDA clearance of EVIS X1 endoscopy system alongside two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes.