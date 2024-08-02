Significant Expansion: Automotive Airbag Market Anticipated to Reach USD 35 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.4%

The global Automotive Airbag Market Size is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the automotive airbag market is USD 12.2 Billion in 2023. The value of the automotive airbag market is anticipated to reach a high of USD 35 Billion by the year 2033.

The key aspects pushing the adoption of the automotive airbag are new premium and mid-level passenger automobile models hitting the market that come standard with airbags. Furthermore, the need for safety systems in all types of cars is expected to skyrocket in the future years.

Furthermore, rising disposable incomes of the growing middle-class population, as well as increasing urbanization, is likely to drive the sales of all types of automobiles, boosting the global automotive airbag market growth throughout the forecast period.

Curtain airbags are deployed to protect the passenger’s or driver’s head and neck, reducing the risk of harm in the event of a side impact. As a result, they are used in vans, SUVs, and other vehicle types to improve safety. Increasing safety regulations in all types of automobiles are driving market expansion. Due to the needed safety regulations in these vehicles, the demand for the automotive airbag is expected to witness increased usage in heavy-duty trucks and mini-cars.

The healthcare business also offers considerable prospects in the automotive airbags market since these devices protect patients’ necks and heads in the event of an unforeseen collision. As a result, ambulance manufacturers are incorporating sensors in their vehicles that deploy and give additional protection after an accident. These factors are anticipated to generate creative opportunities in the global automotive airbag market share.

The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1998 requires that all automobiles and light commercial vehicles sold in the United States have front rider and passenger airbags. As a result, demand for airbags in the United States has increased since then.

In addition, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the clearance of a draught GSR Notification to make a minimum of six airbags mandatory in motor vehicles carrying up to 8 occupants. All these factors collectively contribute to the product demand and expand the global automotive airbag market size.

However, airbag systems are not too important for automobile owners in developing countries. As a result, many automobile manufacturers supply low-cost airbags just to comply with safety rules. However, in order to save money, passenger safety is sacrificed, and the durability of that airbag system falls short of consumer expectations. This inhibits people from purchasing automobiles with airbag systems. As a result, this business has two major challenges: cutting out cheap airbag producers and working on the high cost of airbag systems for all types of automobiles, which may hamper the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, India is expected to account for the largest share of the global automotive airbag market. The market in this region is expected to rise since automobile and auto-component manufacturers believe India to be one of their favoured economies for setting up manufacturing plants. Moreover, various companies have collaborated with a local carmaker to export the cars in conformity with government regulations.

The hair dryer market in the North America is predicted to develop rapidly, particularly in the U.S., during the projected period. This is attributed to rising government rules for vehicle safety and standards, quick adoption of new technology, and major investment in product innovation. Furthermore, frontal airbags have been required standard equipment for all passenger automobiles and light commercial vehicles in North America since 1998 due to strict regulation implementation.

Owing to increasing driver safety issues and burgeoning passenger vehicle manufacturing, the “passenger” vehicle type is expected to hold the greatest revenue, through the forecast period.

As it provides superior physical features such as increased impact resistance, decreased density, and a high specific heat capacity, the “nylon” yarn type, accounts for a significant share and is the most preferred type.

Competitive Landscape:

The global automotive airbag market share is experiencing a transformational period as a result of technological breakthroughs and various innovations.

KEY PLAYERS:

Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kolon Industries, Toray Industries Inc., Porcher Industries SA, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Delphi, Wacker Chemie AG, Hyosung Co., Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Autoliv, Inc., a supplier of automotive safety systems, and SSAB, a global steel manufacturer, have begun working together to research and create fossil-free steel components for car safety goods such as airbags and seatbelts.

In 2020, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., acquired the semiconductor division of Hyundai Autron. This acquisition is expected to provide the capability to develop semiconductors for the automotive industry and supply them system controls on a systematic basis.

Automotive Airbag Market by Category

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbags

By Coating Type:

Neoprene

Silicone

Non-Coated

By Yarn Type:

Nylon

Polyester

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

