Wooden Decking Market Anticipated CAGR of 2.9% and a Projected Valuation of US$ 10.4 Billion by 2033

The Wooden Decking Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Wooden Decking market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Wooden Decking. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The global Wooden Decking Market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of around US$ 7.8 billion expected in 2023. This positive trajectory can be attributed to the growing adoption of high-quality wooden decks in the residential sector, which continues to drive the expansion of the market. Projections indicate that by 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.4 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033.

A key driver fueling this expansion is the increasing demand arising from repair and remodeling projects. The prevalence of these projects contributes significantly to the overall growth and vitality of the wooden decking market. Furthermore, the market is poised to benefit from ongoing trends in urbanization and heightened investments in infrastructural development, particularly within emerging economies. These factors underscore the promising outlook of the market during the forecast period.

Unlock Market Insights: Request a Sample to Access a Comprehensive Market Overview and Discover Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Significant advancements in manufacturing processes and the introduction of cutting-edge materials have greatly contributed to the enhanced sustainability and attractiveness of wooden decks. These developments are poised to play a crucial role in fostering demand within the wooden decking market, thereby elevating its growth potential.

The escalating applications of wooden decks in both residential and commercial sectors have created promising opportunities for market expansion. The growing preference for environmentally friendly and sustainable flooring solutions is anticipated to be a key driver of market growth throughout the forecast period.

The combination of increasing investments in the construction sector and a rising consumer inclination towards aesthetic considerations is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. The expansion of both residential and nonresidential application segments, supported by population growth, is projected to further fuel the demand for wooden decking.

In Europe and North America, substantial investments in the construction sector are poised to amplify the demand for wooden decking. Additionally, the surge in real estate projects and the establishment of numerous hotels, restaurants, and corporate offices in emerging economies like India and China are anticipated to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the wooden decking market during the forecast period.Top of Form

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.8%

Based on the wood type, the pressure-treated wood segment accounts for a CAGR of 2.7%

By construction type, the repair & remodeling segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 2.8%

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

“Growing popularity of outdoor spaces and technological innovation in wooden decking is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. The increasing demand from the residential sector globally is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market”.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players in the wooden decking market are Georgia-Pacific LLC; Boral Ltd.; Boise Cascade Company; Builders FirstSource, Inc; AZEK Building Products, Inc., among others.

Some notable developments are as follows:

In October 2022– AZEK Company Inc. unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the Company to scale to market demand for its products.

In September 2022- Fiberon announces the launch of Wildwood composite cladding, providing the unrivaled beauty and warmth of the wood combined with the durability of high-performance, low-maintenance materials. Wildwood composite cladding features an open-joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility.

Know More about What the Wooden Decking Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global wooden decking market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the wooden decking market, the market is segmented based on the wood type, construction type, and application across five major regions.

For Expert Guidance in Purchasing this Report, Contact our Sales Representatives

Key Segments Covered in the Wooden Decking Industry Analysis

By Wood Type:

Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar Wood

others

By Construction Type:

Repairs & Remodelling

New Decks

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Us

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com