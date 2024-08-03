Rimland Law is Helping Personal Injury Victims in New York

The law firm has 35+ years of experience fighting for the rights of their clients in NYC. Over the years, they’ve helped clients recover over $100 million in verdicts and settlements.

New York City, NY, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — When dealing with a personal injury claim, finding the right law firm to fight for you is not easy. For someone recovering from a serious injury, it’s important to find a team that will treat its clients with the care and respect they need, and that is exactly what Rimland Law strives to offer.

Rimland Law is a personal injury law firm based in New York City. Established over three decades ago, the firm works representing individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence or wrongdoing of others. Their legal experience encompasses a wide range of personal injury claims, and their history of success has made the firm a prominent name in the legal community of New York.

Founded by Ed Rimland, Rimland Law has been serving the New York City area for more than 35 years. Ed Rimland, the managing partner and founder, is an experienced trial attorney known for his skill in achieving significant verdicts and settlements for his clients.

Over the years, he has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients, handling more than 150 jury trials successfully. His dedication and skill have greatly contributed to the firm’s reputation and success.

Today Rimland Law handles a variety of personal injury cases, including ones related to:

Construction Accidents: Representing workers and bystanders injured on or near construction sites.

Medical Malpractice: Cases involving injuries from medical errors, surgical mistakes, and negligence by healthcare providers.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: Addressing injuries resulting from accidents involving cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

Premises Liability: Including slip and fall accidents and other incidents related to unsafe property conditions.

Police Brutality: Advocating for victims of excessive force and wrongful actions by law enforcement officers.

Rimland Law offers comprehensive legal support across a broad range of personal injury cases. Whether the case involves a minor injury or severe damages, the firm is equipped to provide the necessary legal support. They handle everything from the initial case evaluation to the final settlement or jury verdict.

The firm prides itself on treating clients as family members, which means giving each case the attention it deserves. This approach not only builds strong client relationships but also allows the firm to manage all aspects of a case effectively from its inception to a successful conclusion.

One of the consequences of this approach is that most new clients come to Rimland Law through recommendations. Whether it be from other attorneys or from former clients who have experienced the firm’s commitment and success firsthand.

The firm’s dedication to their clients is also reflected in their successful outcomes. Rimland Law’s track record is marked by a 99% success rate in trials, and the firm has achieved over $100 million in verdicts and settlements.

Individuals looking for NYC personal injury attorneys will find it easy to engage with Rimland Law. The firm offers free consultations to potential clients, providing an opportunity to discuss their cases without any financial obligation.

During these consultations, the firm’s attorneys evaluate the merits of the case and outline potential legal strategies. More information about Rimland Law, its history, and the free consultation process can be found on their official website.

Contact:

Rimland Law

332-456-7101

info@rimlandlaw.com

225 Broadway Suite #1606

New York, NY 10007