The Ruminant Methane Reduction Market: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ruminant Methane Reduction Industry Overview

The global ruminant methane reduction market size was estimated at USD 2.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to the rising investments in research and development (R&D), technological advancements, growing awareness about climate change and need for ruminant methane reduction, and increasing in livestock population. According to the Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report of the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service, the U.S. had 87.8 million cattle and 74.97 million swine stock as of January 2024.

Increased research and development (R&D) efforts are a significant factor driving the growth of the ruminant methane reduction market. The agricultural sector is collaborating with research projects to reduce methane emissions from cattle feedlots. Companies are funding research to create new and efficient solutions that help the environment and enhance productivity and efficiency in the industry. For instance, in May 2023, the Nissui Corporation invested in the Immersion Group, an Australian startup that focuses on cultivating Asparagopsis, a red seaweed known to reduce methane emissions from ruminants.

The development of innovative technologies, such as feed additives, vaccines, and dietary supplements, has provided effective ways to reduce methane emissions from ruminants without compromising their health or productivity. These advancements have fueled the market growth. For instance, in December 2023, Mootral, a biotech organization based in the UK, announced the completion of the in vitro development and testing phase of its Enterix Advanced technology and is set to begin a series of in vivo trials that will significantly enhance the methane reduction efficacy of the original Enterix.

Growing awareness about climate change and ruminant methane emissions is a significant driver for the adoption of methane reduction strategies in the livestock industry. As public awareness of sustainable practices increases, stakeholders recognize the significance of reducing emissions from livestock to meet climate commitments. Hence, demand for solutions to reduce methane from ruminants is anticipated to grow, fostering development and adoption of innovative technologies and practices within the market.

The increase in livestock population is a major factor propelling the market growth. With the continuous rise in the global demand for meat and dairy products continues to rise, there has been a corresponding increase in the number of ruminant animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats. Ruminant animals are known to produce methane as part of their digestive process, primarily through enteric fermentation in their rumen. This increased methane production contributes to climate change and highlights the urgency of implementing methane reduction measures. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying reports that as per the 20th Livestock Census in India, there are approximately 303.76 million bovines (cattle, Mithun, buffalo, and yak), 9.06 million pigs, 148.88 million goats, 74.26 million sheep, and around 851.81 million poultry.

Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ruminant methane reduction market report based on product, animal type and region:

Ruminant Methane Reduction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023 – 2030)

• Feed Additives/ Supplements

o Plant-based

o Chemical-based

o Microbial-based

• Other Products

Ruminant Methane Reduction Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023 – 2030)

• Cattle

• Sheep

• Goats

Ruminant Methane Reduction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Denmark

o Sweden

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• DSM

• Blue Ocean Barns

• Alltech

• CH4 GLOBAL, INC.

• Mootral Private

• Symbrosia Inc.

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Rumin8 Ltd

• Zelp Ltd

• Cargill, Incorporated

• FutureFeed

Key Ruminant Methane Reduction Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the ruminant methane reduction market include DSM; Alltech; Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited; and Cargill Incorporated.

• DSM is a global science-based company that focuses on nutrition, health, and sustainable living. They offer solutions for reducing methane emissions in ruminants through innovative feed additives and nutritional products. Its portfolio includes Bovaer, a feed additive that reduces enteric methane emissions by about 30% for dairy cows and up to 90% for beef cows.

• Alltech focuses on providing natural-based products and solutions to address agronomic, horticultural, and animal nutrition challenges worldwide. It offers a wide range of products & services aimed at improving plant, feed, and food quality through nutrition and scientific innovation. Alltech’s methane reduction products include Yea-Sacc and Agolin Ruminant.

Recent Developments

• In February 2024, dsm-firmenich and Donau Soja partnered to highlight the environmental impact of feed ingredients using Sustell, aiding businesses in measuring & improving sustainability in the animal protein value chain. Their collaboration aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food production and enhance transparency in the feed & food industry.

• In January 2024, Rumin8 successfully opened its manufacturing demonstration plant in Perth, Western Australia, to refine production processes for its methane-reducing feed and water supplements for livestock.

• In November 2023, Athian.ai introduced the first voluntary livestock carbon in setting marketplace, collaborating with Elanco Animal Health to reduce enteric methane emissions and enhance feed utilization in the dairy industry.