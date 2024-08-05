Surgical Tourniquet Market is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR and reach USD 905.1 Million by 2034 | FMI Study

The global Surgical Tourniquet Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. According to recent market analysis, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 905.1 million by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. Currently valued at USD 545.1 million in 2024, the market is poised for significant expansion.

To mitigate the risks associated with elevated tourniquet pressures, manufacturers are directing their focus toward product innovations. They are introducing novel features such as automatic pressure control, audiovisual alarms, digital displays, and user-friendly interfaces, aiming to enhance the safety and effectiveness of these medical devices.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights

Sales of Tourniquet Cuffs to Ramp up in 2019

According to the FMI analysts, tourniquet cuffs have been a vital part of the modern computer-assisted tourniquet system, which accounted for ~77% of total market revenue in 2018. While the inflatable disposable cuffs represented more than half of the total tourniquet cuff sales in 2018, the consumption of inflatable reusable cuffs is likely to increase by 7.6% y-o-y in 2019.

“In terms of tourniquet systems, dual channel systems will continue to represent a relatively high share as compared to single channel systems, in the view of enabling bi-lateral procedures or simultaneous surgeries of both upper and lower extremity,” the FMI analyst said.

The consumption of surgical tourniquets for knee arthroplasty accounted for ~31% of sales in 2018, while increasing application in the amputation of limbs and trauma cases is likely to result in increased market share in the future.

“Recent advancements in reverse shoulder arthroplasty along with the introduction of ‘personalized’ tourniquet systems that allow the use of variable contour design and cuffs for specific patients will open new avenues of growth for the market players,” said the FMI analyst.

Hospitals Capture Significant Share, North America in the Vanguard

In 2018, surgical tourniquets worth ~US$ 176 million were sold in hospitals; according to FMI analysts, a growing number of hospitals, especially in developing countries, and greater awareness of advanced medical devices will continue to drive the consumption of surgical tourniquets in hospitals.

The rapid adoption of the ‘value-based’ model in health care settings has led to a surge in the number of ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics, thereby paving a new way of growth for the surgical tourniquets market.

The FMI analyst forecasts that North America will continue to remain at the forefront of the surgical tourniquets market, representing a 30% share in 2018. While North America is likely to be neck-and-neck with Europe to lead the market in the future, manufacturers are tapping into new opportunities in developing countries in the Asia Pacific.

The surgical tourniquets market shows a fair level of fragmentation, with two prominent players Zimmer Biomet and Stryker Corporation accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue share. Exploring unmet needs in developing regions and expanding their distribution through collaboration and acquisitions of local and regional manufacturers remain key focal points of the market players.

Click Here to purchase Detailed oriented Report Now!

Surgical Tourniquet Market Key Segment

By Product Type

Tourniquet Systems Single Channel Systems Dual Channel Systems

Tourniquet Cuffs

Inflatable Cuffs Disposable Cuffs Reusable Cuffs

Non-Inflatable Cuffs Disposable Cuffs Reusable Cuffs



By Application

Knee Arthroplasty

Amputation of Limbs

Plastic Surgeries

Trauma Cases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East And Africa

Emerging Countries

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube