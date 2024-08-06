Sustainable Earthmoving: Green Technologies and Market Trends

Earthmoving Equipment Industry Overview

The global earthmoving equipment market size was valued at USD 58.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing infrastructure development activities in developing countries and a rise in commercial and industrial construction activities is the primary factor expected to drive the growth of the global earthmoving equipment market. Countries such as India, China, and Australia are focused on improving the present infrastructure by initiating multiple projects related to roadway development, airport development, etc. This increasing infrastructure development activities and industrial construction projects call for heavy earthmoving equipment, such as excavators, loaders, dump trucks, etc. This machinery aids in tasks such as foundation digging, land leveling, and the transportation of heavy materials providing contractors an edge to overcome limitations pertaining to operations and time limitations.

The global demand for earthmoving equipment is also fueled by rapid urbanization. Urbanization involves the growth and expansion of cities and urban areas, which creates the need for infrastructure development and other construction activities. These changes in population lead to other changes in land use, economic activity, and culture. Various government initiatives undertaken for the development of infrastructure, coupled with increasing investments in the construction industry, are projected to drive consumption. For instance, in July 2022, the UAE government planned to invest AED 6,262.8 million (USD 23 billion) in infrastructure development. Hence, the rapid urbanization and population growth in various regions require the construction of residential and commercial buildings to accommodate the expanding population. As a result, these factors contribute to the growing demand for the earthmoving equipment market.

However, the high costs associated with purchasing and maintaining earthmoving equipment machines can deter potential buyers, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The capital-intensive nature of the earthmoving equipment market restricts its growth and limits the accessibility of earthmoving equipment for these players. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of renting earthmoving equipment poses a significant challenge for OEMs. Renting offers access to high-quality equipment without substantial initial investments, reducing financial risks. Customers prefer flexible rental options that eliminate long-term ownership and maintenance costs. As rentals become more cost-effective and available, customers opt for them instead of outright purchases, resulting in decreased sales volume and revenue for OEMs. Adapting to these changing customer preferences is crucial for OEMs to meet evolving earthmoving equipment market demands.

The growing emphasis on environmental concerns and stricter regulations is fueling the demand for eco-friendly earthmoving equipment market. The industry is experiencing a notable transition towards electric and hybrid-powered equipment, effectively reducing carbon emissions and minimizing noise pollution at construction sites. Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development endeavors to enhance the energy efficiency and sustainability of earthmoving equipment. This trend presents a significant opportunity for companies to provide greener alternatives and distinguish themselves in the market. For instance, in June 2023, Volvo Group announced a collaboration with Heidelberg Materials, a building materials company. The collaboration aims to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry by collaboratively researching and innovating approaches to address loading and hauling requirements using electric vehicles and associated solutions.

Earthmoving Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global earthmoving equipment market report on the basis of product, engine capacity, type, and region:

Earthmoving Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

• Dozer

o Vehicle Weight

o <10

o 11 to 45

o 46>

o Engine Capacity

o Up to 250 HP

o 250-500 HP

o More than 500 HP

o Type

o Wheel

o Crawler

o Drive Type

o ICE

o Electric

• Excavator

o Vehicle Weight

o <10

o 11 to 45

o 46>

o Engine Capacity

o Up to 250 HP

o 250-500 HP

o More than 500 HP

o Type

o Wheel

o Crawler

o Drive Type

o ICE

o Electric

• Loader

o Type

o Backhoe Loaders

o Skid Steer Loaders

o Crawler/Track Loaders

o Wheeled Loaders

o Drive Type

o ICE

o Electric

• Motor Grader

o Vehicle Weight

o <10

o 11 to 45

o 46>

o Engine Capacity

o Up to 250 HP

o 250-500 HP

o More than 500 HP

o Drive Type

o ICE

o Electric

• Dump Truck

o Engine Capacity

o Up to 250 HP

o 250-500 HP

o More than 500 HP

o Vehicle Type

o Rigid Frame

o Articulated Frame

o Drive Type

o ICE

o Electric

Earthmoving Equipment Engine Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Up to 250 HP

• 250-500 HP

• More than 500 HP

Earthmoving Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• ICE

• Electric

Earthmoving Equipment Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o U.A.E.

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• AB Volvo

• BEML LIMITED.

• Bobcat Company

• Caterpillar

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Deere & Company

• Doosan Corporation

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

• Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

• Komatsu Ltd.

• LIEBHERR

• SANY Group

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• XCMG Group

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

