Guidewires Market is expected to expand significantly between 2022 and 2030, with a 6.1% CAGR | FMI Study

The healthcare industry continues to innovate, and the Guidewires Market is no exception. A recent market analysis projects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. This translates to a substantial market expansion, with the industry’s value expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030. Currently valued at approximately US$3.7 billion in 2022, the guidewire market is on a clear growth trajectory.

FMI, an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, expects the Global Guidewires Industry to reach US$ 5.9 Bn by 2030, in its latest study. According to the study, guidewire manufacturers will be hard-pressed to increase their spending on R&D, in line with regulatory evolutions and end-user demand.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – namely cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are at their all-time high, with 14 million people dying too young (before reaching 70).

The WHO Global NCD Action Plan 2015-2021 does follow with recognition of the primary role as well as the responsibility of various governments regarding responding positively to challenges posed by NCDs and international cooperation for supporting national efforts.

A part of their action plan is bringing down all the NCDs listed above by at least 30% and rendering 80% availability of basic technologies/medications.

These include the provision of guidewires to facilitate minimally invasive surgical procedures at affordable rates in ambulatory centers. These factors have been collectively driving the Global Guidewires Industry to date and will continue to do so in the forecast period as well.

Plus, the US FDA has come up with guidelines regarding the upgradation of guidewires to ensure faster and more efficient procedures. This is another factor giving impetus to the market. This upgradation is likely to happen through inorganic as well as organic modes of expansion.

Key Takeaways of Global Guidewires Industry Study

The Global Guidewires Industry, in the year 2021, was dominated by interventional guidewires as they continue to be the first choice for minimally-invasive surgical procedures

As far as applications are concerned, peripheral and coronary guidewires collectively account for around 65% of the revenue share

By material, stainless steel, due to superior torque and ductility, is expected to be the highest revenue generator in the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region and expected to generate around 40% of the overall revenue in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

“Technological advancements such as the development of multifunctional and low-cost guidewires are expected to provide an innovative paradigm shift to market players.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

New Product Launches – The Win-Win Strategy for Market Players

The market players are focusing on launching advanced products to support clinicians concerning interventional or diagnostic procedures. For instance – Olympus Corporation, in May 2021, tabled RevoWave endoscopic guidewire in the U.S. for performing balloon dilation, biliary endoscopy, and stent placement.

On similar grounds, Abbott’s Frontline Workhorse guidewires are making way for most interventional devices.

What else is in the report?

Future Market Insights offers actionable insights and a unique perspective on the Global Guidewires Industry in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2015 – 2021 and projections from 2022–2030 based on product type (interventional guidewires and diagnostic guidewires), by application (coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, radiology guidewires, neurovascular guidewires, gastroenterology guidewires, and others) by material type (Nitinol guidewires, PTFE guidewires, stainless steel guidewires, and hybrid guidewires) by tip shape (J tip, angled tip, and straight tip) by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and specialty clinics) in seven key regions.

Key Market Segments Covered In Guidewires Market Research By Product:

Interventional Guidewires Hydrophilic Guidewires Hydrophobic Guidewires

Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophilic Guidewires Hydrophobic Guidewires



By Application:

Coronary Guidewires

Peripheral Guidewires

Urology Guidewires

Radiology Guidewires

Neurovascular Guidewires

Gastroenterology Guidewires

Others

By Material Type:

Nitinol Guidewires

PTFE Guidewires

Stainless Steel Guidewires

Hybrid Guidewires

By Tip Shape:

J Tip

Angled Tip

Straight Tip

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

