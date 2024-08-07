Mass Notification System Market: A Critical Infrastructure

Mass Notification System Industry Overview

The global mass notification system market size was valued at USD 12.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030. The adoption of mass notification system (MNS) is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the rising demand for these systems to facilitate effective and more secure communication with the workforce within the shortest time interval across various industries and industry verticals. The increasing adoption of MNS by educational institutions bodes well for the growth of the market. Continued urbanization is prompting MNS developers to focus on developing more accurate and reliable MNS, catering to the growing need for notification systems to alert employees in the event of an emergency.

Such MNS is expected to play a vital role in strengthening public safety by broadcasting information about disaster management to the masses. Market players are actively launching new products to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The widespread usage of MNS across hospitals and medical institutions and the rising use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are the main factors propelling the market for mass notification systems. COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns forced the shutdown of businesses, including offices and retail outlets, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution limitations. However, MNS are a common requirement for timely and relevant health, safety, and new procedure information throughout the pandemic.

Security personnel and the general public are alerted to disasters through MNS. These catastrophes can be man-made or natural, such as a gas leak from a reactor inside an industrial plant or natural disasters like a hurricane or a tornado. By providing clear voice communications to listen to instructions such as to be safe and prevent fear during critical occasions, these devices also efficiently communicate the appropriate course of action to panic-stricken people. These situations have raised the need for technologies that can support the general public while working inside an organization or at a distant location and help them reduce risk. As a result, a multimodal system has been implemented to ensure that each user is informed of an emergency via various communication channels.

Moreover, the adoption of MNS is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the rising demand for systems to facilitate communication with the workforce more securely and effectively within the shortest time interval across industries. The increasing adoption of technology by educational institutions is contributing to market growth. The rising urbanization has enabled MNS developers to focus on developing more accurate and reliable systems owing to the growing need for alert and notification systems to alert employees in an emergency. This enhancement in MNS is expected to offer benefits such as strengthened public safety and the ability to broadcast events on disaster management to the masses over the forecast period. Organizations are launching new products to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

Mass notification systems are increasingly in demand due to the end use sectors’ growing adoption of various technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and data analytics. These technologies constantly enhance user interaction and fortify safety precautions, providing a wide range of alternatives and capabilities above and beyond the scope of traditional applications. In addition, MNS enables enterprises, local administrations, and governmental bodies to send one-way communications to individuals or groups and notify them of emergencies, upcoming occasions, and natural disasters. For instance, in April 2023, BlackBerry launched an integrated solution combining its CylanceGUARD Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution with the AtHoc Critical Event Management (CEM) solution. The new solution ensures secure bi-directional communication during cyber incidents, even if usual communication channels fail. Organizations using this integration can quickly deploy secure communications and manage incident response within the CylanceGUARD platform.

Key Mass Notification System Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include OnSolve, Eaton, and Honeywell International Inc.

• Eaton Corporation is a global power management company providing energy-efficient solutions for managing hydraulic, electrical, and mechanical power. Eaton’s products and services are designed to help customers manage power more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. The company offers a range of mass notification solutions designed to deliver critical information during emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of people in various settings such as commercial buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial sites, and public venues.

• OnSolve is a provider of critical event management solutions that proactively reduce physical dangers and help enterprises maintain agility during a crisis. For emergency notifications, IT alerting, disaster recovery, and other relevant solutions, the company provides cloud-based notification and communication solutions. The company has evolved into a complete Critical Event Management (CEM) solution provider, serving end users such as government, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail entities.

Recent Developments

• In June 2024, Toronto Zoo chose Everbridge’s mass notification system to enhance safety for its staff and visitors. The system would rapidly communicate critical information via SMS, emails, desktop alerts, and voice messages during emergencies. The Everbridge mass notification system was selected owing to benefits such as easy deployment and efficient broadcast of emergency messages and critical alerts through multiple channels.

• In September 2023, Everbridge Inc. launched Everbridge 360, a comprehensive critical event management and public warning software, at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023 conference. The new platform consolidates risk intelligence, communications, collaboration, and coordination capabilities into a single interface, enhancing organizational response to crises. Key benefits include faster critical communications, reduced errors, and quicker onboarding for new users. Everbridge 360 aims to improve operational resilience by enabling seamless application transitions and accelerating response times during critical events.

• For instance, in December 2022, Motorola Solutions, Inc. announced the acquisition of Rave Mobile Safety, a software services provider. The cloud-native, adaptable platform from Rave supports emergency management for state and municipal governments, businesses, and hospitals.