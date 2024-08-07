Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Poised for Growth: USD 8.04 Billion by 2033, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% | FMI

The Pharmaceutical Lipids Market is experiencing a steady rise as an essential component in drug delivery systems. According to recent market analysis, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 8.04 billion by 2033, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the next decade. This represents a significant increase from the current market valuation of USD 4.93 billion in 2023.

This forecast is a substantial leap from the market’s value of $4.44 billion in 2021, as per FMI’s previous market analysis. The Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Industry has displayed consistent growth, driven by a robust 5.1% CAGR, and is anticipated to achieve a value of $7.70 billion by 2032.

Furthermore, efforts by governments and regulatory agencies in developed nations, such as the U.S. and the U.K., to streamline the approval process for excipients, are expected to push sales in the market. Because of their cost-effectiveness and patient compliance, oral solid dosage forms are the dominant mode of delivery in the Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Industry and are the preferred option for many pharmaceutical products.

The use of capsules or tablets for drug delivery provides advantages such as increased physical and chemical stability, ease of handling, distinct brand recognition based on colour and shape, and controlled-release options. The majority of liposomal drugs are derived from oral solid drug formulations. The ease of use among patients, particularly children, is expected to boost sales of oral drugs, which will have a direct impact on pharmaceutical lipid sales.

For example, conventional hard solid tablets are difficult to swallow for approximately 50% of patients. This has prompted pharmaceutical companies to create more innovative solid oral product forms, such as effervescent tablets, orally disintegrating granules (ODGs), lozenges, chewable tablets, and instant drinks. This is expected to generate significant demand for liposomal excipients during the forecast period, boosting market growth.

“Increasing investments in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical lipids, along with growing demand for oral solid drug formulation is expected to augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Key Takeaways:

Triglyceride sales are expected to account for more than 44.3% of the market by 2032, rising at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

of the market by 2032, rising at a during the forecast period. By form, the semi-solid segment commands more than 60.0% of the market in 2021 and is expected to account for 62.7% of the total market share by 2032.

of the market in 2021 and is expected to account for of the total market share by 2032. In terms of source, sales of semi-synthetic sources will increase at a 5.8% CAGR.

In 2021, applications in the conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems (LBDDS) segment held a commanding 64.4% share.

share. The most widely used route of administration will be oral pharmaceutical lipids. In 2021, the segment held 40.8% of the total market share.

of the total market share. The U.S. will continue dominating the North America pharmaceutical lipids market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a robust healthcare sector.

Demand in the U.K. pharmaceutical lipids market will surge at a 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

over the assessment period. Sales in the India market are slated to increase at a 5.2% CAGR, accounting for a lion’s share in the South Asia pharmaceutical lipids market.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Competition Landscape

Acquisitions, mergers, expansion, development of an extensive clinical pipeline and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to increase the consumer base in various countries. For instance:

In July 2020, ABITEC announced the acquisition of Larodan AB, a manufacturer and international marketer of state-of-the-art, high-purity research grade lipids. The acquisition expanded ABITEC’s functional lipid product offerings and scientific capabilities to better serve the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and industrial markets.

In January 2020, BASF completed the acquisition of polyamide business of Solvay.

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., a knowledge-intensive leader in lipid-based drug delivery technologies for the next generation of pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Key Companies Profiled

ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients)

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Corden Pharma

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Cayman Chemical Company

Lipoid GmbH

Key Market Segments Covered in Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Research

By Product:

Triglycerides

Phospholipids

Sphingolipids

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

Others

By Source:

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

Natural

By Form:

Liquid

Semi-solid

Solid

By Application:

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral Tablet Solution



Parenteral Intravenous Intramuscular (Vaccines)

Topical

