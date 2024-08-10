Lark Sacramento Unveils Premier Student Housing Near Sacramento State University

Sacramento, CA, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Sacramento is proud to introduce its premier student housing community, strategically located near Sacramento State University. Situated just a short walk from the campus, Lark Sacramento offers an ideal living space for students seeking convenience and comfort. The residence boasts easy access to public transportation, making it an extent choice for those who value proximity to academic and social life.

Lark Sacramento apartments are designed with students in mind, offering a range of modern amenities. Each unit features fully furnished living spaces, including spacious bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfort living area. High-speed internet and cable TV are also included, ensuring students have everything they need for both study and relaxation. Additionally, the apartments come with in-unit laundry facilities, providing convenience and ease for residents.

Beyond the apartment amenities, Lark Sacramento offers a vibrant community experience. The complex includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, and various recreational areas perfect for socializing and unwinding. There are also study lounges and a computer lab, providing quiet spaces for academic pursuits. The on-site management team and 24-hour maintenance services ensure that all residents’ needs are promptly addressed, creating a safe and supportive environment.

For more information about Lark Sacramento’s student housing options, please contact their leasing office at (707) 940-9677.

About Lark Sacramento: Lark Sacramento is a premier student housing community located near Sacramento State University. Dedicated to providing a top-notch living experience for students, Lark Sacramento offers modern apartments with a range of amenities designed for comfort and convenience. The community fosters a vibrant and supportive environment, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a balance between academics and lifestyle.

Company name: Lark Sacramento

Address: 3075 Redding Avenue

City: Sacramento

State: California

Zip code: 95820

Phone: (707) 940-9677