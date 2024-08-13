Surface Vision And Inspection Market Innovation and Applications

Surface Vision And Inspection Industry Overview

The global surface vision and inspection market size was estimated at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for 3D vision systems using laser triangulation across the healthcare sector and the automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies require speedy and accurate inspection systems to detect and separate foreign materials from raw material components required to manufacture the final product.

Laser technology is used in multiple ways for pharmaceuticals, mostly where traceability and security are vital considerations, such as the inspection of seal and blister in an insoluble product from the package.The growing preference for 3D technologies involving the use of a laser in the production line and complex applications such as paint and surface inspection of vehicles is anticipated to boost the surface vision and inspection market growth over the forecast period.

The machine learning approach to surface vision has helped in automating the design process of surface vision systems. This approach includes image acquisition, preprocessing, feature extraction, and classification. Furthermore, in-line image processing technology classifies, detects, filters, and maps specific defects accurately over the entire area of the surface. Improvements in these areas are anticipated to influence the growth of surface vision and inspection.

With the advancement of image processing technology, surface vision with charged coupled device cameras has enabled fast image acquisition and reduced false inspection rates. This has become widely used in industrial visual inspection, greatly improving production efficiency, and lowering the labor intensity of the workers. The focus on developing algorithms for machine learning integrated into vision systems with Convolution Neural Networks (CNN), Artificial Neural Networks (ANN), Support Vector Machine (SVM), and Extreme Learning Machine (ELM) is expected to drive the demand for vision systems on manufacturing floors over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the adoption of surface vision systems across different industries and sectors, such as electronics & semiconductors, food & beverage, and aerospace & defense, is anticipated to increase owing to the use of automation to lower operational costs, including the cost of labor. The implementation of surface vision systems in various production stages allows optimization of manufacturing expenditures, considerably benefiting in terms of overall operational spending. Thus, the advantages associated with vision systems and various technologies, such as machine learning and deep learning, are attracting manufacturers to adopt surface vision and inspection systems at a faster pace.

3D imaging technologies such as laser scanners can capture the depth and geometry of a surface, providing a more comprehensive picture of defects such as cracks, dents, and unevenness. Moreover, machine learning algorithms can be trained on vast datasets of images containing different components of defects. This allows them to automatically identify anomalies in real time, surpassing the limitations of human inspectors. In January 2024, Doss Visual Solution s.r.l., a machinery equipment provider, partnered with Pan Stone Europe Limited, a sales agency in Europe, to provide visual inspection systems to customers across Europe. Doss Visual Solution s.r.l. provides DOSS 3D Inspection System, which utilizes advanced technology to update 3D images of objects and evaluates them for any irregularities or defects. It is an optimal choice for industries that require accurate measurements and inspections, such as precision engineering and aerospace.

Surface Vision And Inspection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surface vision and inspection market report based on component, surface type, system, application, and region.

Surface Vision And Inspection Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Hardware

o Camera

o Optics

o Lighting Equipment

o Frame Grabber

o Other

• Software

Surface Vision And Inspection Surface Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• 2D

• 3D

Surface Vision And Inspection System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Computer-based Systems

• Camera-based Systems

Surface Vision And Inspection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Automotive

• Electronics & Electrical

o Smart Phones and Tablets

o Smart Devices with Glass Displays

o Others

• Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Logistics & Postal Sorting

• Metal

• Others

Surface Vision And Inspection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• AMETEK, Inc.

• Baumer Inspection GmbH

• Cognex Corporation

• Edmund Optics

• OMRON Corporation

• Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.

• ISRA VISION GmbH

• IMS Messsysteme GmbH

• KEYENCE CORPORATION

• KITOV Systems Ltd.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATIONS

• Panasonic Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Vitronic GmbH

Key Surface Vision And Inspection Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the surface vision and inspection market include Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Keyence Corporation among others.

• Cognex Corporation has strategically expanded its market reach by forging partnerships with key players in various industries, enabling them to offer tailored solutions to address specific customer needs effectively. By combining technological excellence with strategic partnerships, Cognex has established itself as a go-to provider for surface vision and inspection solutions, driving growth and market leadership in the ever-evolving landscape of industrial automation.

• Keyence Corporation has established itself as a market leader in surface vision and inspection through a series of strategic initiatives tailored to meet the evolving demands of various industries. One key initiative is their relentless focus on research and development (R&D), which enables the company to continuously innovate and introduce cutting-edge solutions. By investing heavily in R&D, Keyence stays at the forefront of technological advancements, developing highly accurate and efficient vision systems capable of detecting even the most subtle surface defects.

Recent Developments

• In March 2024, Baumer Inspection GmbH company announced a new compact multiturn encoder (EB360R) for mobile machines. The new EB360R contactless sensor is specially designed for mobile machines and is maintenance-free even in harsh conditions.

• In March 2024, KEYENCE CORPORATION company introduced Rugged Industrial Handheld Code Reader; AI enabled decoder. It provides more reliable and faster reading. Moreover, the reader’s wireless charging facilitates longer service life with better safety.

• In October 2023, OMRON Corporation partnered with Boldyn Networks, a private networks provider, to enhance automation and connectivity through private 5G networks. Data connectivity challenges prevalent in AMR and real-time process control environments can be addressed by integrating 5G private networks.