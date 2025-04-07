Europe And Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Market 2030: The Role of E-commerce

Europe And Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Market Growth & Trends

The Europe And Asia Pacific rice noodles market size is expected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rural area in countries such as India is still untapped and has very high potential for growth. Rising penetration of rice noodles owing to availability of smaller sized packs at lower prices is expected to present a lucrative opportunity for growth.

Rice noodles contains low salt, negligible amount of fats and minimum additives, which is expected to make it a healthier alternative to other instant noodles including wheat flour, potato starch and cassava starch. Its demand has witnessed significant growth over the past few years on account of rising disposable income coupled with growing focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Europe And Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Market Report Highlights

Europe rice noodles market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of Asian cuisine across the continent.

Spain rice noodles market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. Economic growth and increasing consumer spending per capita are boosting disposable incomes, allowing for higher expenditure on diverse food products, including rice noodles.

Asia Pacific rice noodles market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period. The region’s deep-rooted culinary traditions and the widespread consumption of rice noodles as a staple food play a significant role.

Vietnam rice noodles market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the deep-rooted tradition of rice noodle consumption in Vietnamese cuisine, the increasing demand for gluten-free and natural food options, and the rising middle-class population with higher disposable incomes.

Europe And Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe And Asia Pacific rice noodles market on the basis of region:

Europe And Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Europe Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Thailand Vietnam



