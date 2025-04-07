The Cutting Edge of Dermatology: Excimer Laser Market Insights

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Growth & Trends

The global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market size is expected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology excimer lasers are a novel form of targeted phototherapy that delivers a specific wavelength (308 nm) of monochromatic UVB radiation using an excimer laser or an excimer lamp. According to NCBI, excimer lasers have been proven effective in treating skin conditions like psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, alopecia area ta, allergic rhinitis, folliculitis, etc.

Factors like the rising prevalence of skin conditions, such as eczema, the non-invasive nature of the procedures, and the advent of technologically advanced treatment systems, offering lower complication risks, are expected to propel market growth. Skin conditions that are generally considered difficult to treat, such as hypopigmented striae and hypopigmented scars, can also be effectively treated using excimers. Technological advancement and availability of an extensive range of devices in the market that offers high patient satisfaction and visible results are expected to boost the market growth.

The global market was adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the footfall of patient appointments for skin treatments was temporarily suspended. However, the governments in many countries have allowed dermatology clinics to resume skin treatment consultations and aesthetic procedures by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. Moreover, many aesthetic professionals believe that there will be a surge in demand for beauty and aesthetic treatments post-COVID-19 crisis, which is expected to propel market growth.

Curious about the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Report Highlights

The trolley-mounted excimer laser segment accounted for a revenue share of 43.6% in 2023 attributed to its versatility and efficiency in treating various skin conditions, including psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis.

Psoriasis held the largest market revenue share in 2023. The effectiveness of excimer lasers in targeting and treating localized psoriasis lesions has made them a preferred treatment option.

Dermatology clinics dominated the market in 2023. The prevalence of skin disorders such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema, along with the increasing demand for effective and minimally invasive treatment methods, has propelled the adoption of excimer lasers in these clinical settings.

North America dermatology excimer laser market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 38.2% in 2023 attributed to the high prevalence of skin disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global dermatology excimer market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Dermatology Excimer Laser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Table top Excimer Lasers

Hand-held Excimer Lasers

Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers

Dermatology Excimer Laser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Alopecia Areata

Others

Dermatology Excimer Laser End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Plastic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Excimer Laser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market today and explore key data and trends.