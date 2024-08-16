Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation: Residential vs. Commercial

Lawn Mowers Industry Overview

The global lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 32.31 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing awareness of environmental concerns is leading to a demand for eco-friendly, electric, and battery-powered mowers, reducing reliance on traditional gas-powered models. Consumer preferences for low-maintenance, easy-to-use, and durable lawn mowers also play a pivotal role in shaping the market, with manufacturers focusing on developing products that align with these expectations to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Moreover, with work from home, consumers have time to engage in activities like gardening, paving the way for the residential lawn mowers segment growth. In addition to this, households with increased disposable income have also increased consumer spending power, with demand for lawn maintenance activities on a rise.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Lawn Mowers Market

In China, the demand for lawn mowers is expected to reach above pre-COVID levels in 2022 as the Chinese government pushes for eco-city project developments, subsequently creating avenues for future growth. Further, leisure gardening in China is witnessing a steady rise, projected to favor growth over the next few years. Despite changing consumer preferences or patterns in spending power, aesthetic appeal and eco-awareness for the gardening area within the household is a primary driver for the market.

In 2021, the global market rebounded to pre-COVID levels due to increased demand for battery-powered lawn mowers, notably from North America and Europe. However, ongoing semiconductor shortage concerns, disruption in supply chain activities, rising raw material prices, and a surge in oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict are expected to slow down the market in 2022. Due to these unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, OEMs and dealers are expected to increase the Average Selling Prices (ASP) of lawn mowers in 2022. These developments are likely to be short-lived and are expected to come down by H2 2023.

Over the next few years, vendor focus will be introducing robotic mowers as the demand for tech-advanced mowers is gaining a foothold with consumers seeking convenience. GPS, Wi-Fi, and other technologies are making inroads in the lawn mowing business and will keep vendors upkeep market growth over the future. Remote-controlled lawn mower is also emerging as a popular choice among consumers in developed regions. In addition to the demand for advanced products, the demand from the affluent middle class taking gardening as a hobby also promotes lawn mowers market growth. The development of government backed or commercial spaces infrastructure projects will also play a crucial part in propelling the demand for lawn mowers in the commercial sector.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category HVAC & Construction Industry Research Reports.

• The global fencing market size was valued at USD 30.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. An unabated rise in new housing construction, home improvement projects, remodeling activities, and commercial construction is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

• The global agriculture equipment market size was valued at USD 163.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing mechanization in agriculture sector coupled with surge in farmers’ income is expected to be a primary factor driving the growth.

Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lawn mowers market based on product, product type, propulsion, end-use, and region:

Lawn Mowers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Manual

• Electric

• Petrol

• Robotic

• Others

Lawn Mowers Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Ride-on Mowers

• Push Mowers

• Robotic Mowers

Lawn Mowers Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• ICE

• Electric

Lawn Mowers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Residential

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government

• Others

Lawn Mowers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Denmark

o Finland

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

• Ariens Company

• Briggs Stratton

• Deere & Company

• Falcon Garden Tools

• Fiskars

• Husqvarna Group

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Robomow Friendly House

• The Toro Company

Key Lawn Mowers Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Deere & Company; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; The ; Husqvarna Group; and MTD Products.

• American Honda Motor Co., Inc. offers nearly 70 models of power equipment in its product lines such as lawnmowers, snow blowers, generators, pumps, trimmers, and tillers. The company’s prominent products are assembled at more than 11 Honda manufacturing facilities across the globe.

• Deere & Company has operation centers located in 30 countries across the globe. The company offers its products through various third-party dealers, some of which include Austin Turf & Tractor, Storm Lawn & Garden, LLC, United Ag & Turf, Lawn Land, Ag-Pro Texas, LLC, and Shoppa’s Farm Supply, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In June 2023, Deere & Company announced its partnership with EGO and its parent company Chevron. With this partnership, Deere & Company will be able to offer its customers lawn care solutions by gaining access to EGO’s top-quality powered lawn mower equipment. The partnership opens up opportunities for both companies to collaborate on new and innovative battery-powered lawn care equipment. This could involve combining EGO’s expertise in battery technology with John Deere’s experience in engineering and design.

• In March 2023, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the UniversalRotak 2x18V-37-550 cordless lawn mower. This has been designed for the cleaning of large lawns that are 500 m2. The mower utilizes two 18V batteries for extended runtime, ensuring complete lawn mowing.

• In February 2023, Deere & Company introduced the Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero-Turn Mower. The mower is launched targeting property owners with extensive yards. The mower can be charged without removing its batteries by 110 volts grounded outlet and a standardized outdoor extension cord. The Z370R eliminates the need for gasoline and oil changes, simplifying maintenance. Charging is done through a standard outlet, eliminating the need for specialized equipment.