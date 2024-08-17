Sales Rain Announces Acquisition of Major US Healthcare BPO Client

Manila, Philippines, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain BPO Inc. is excited to announce a significant milestone in its growth trajectory: acquiring a major US healthcare BPO client. This landmark agreement, spanning 3.5 years, will see the client occupy an entire floor in the prestigious Exxa building in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila.

The dedicated floor, designed to accommodate approximately 550 seats, will cater to the client’s operational needs. The agreement also includes access to the building’s premium common areas, including boardrooms, executive offices, huddle rooms, sleeping quarters, and a fully-equipped pantry and clinic. These amenities are tailored to foster an efficient and supportive work environment for the client’s employees.

The CEO speaks

“We are proud to welcome our new healthcare client and are committed to delivering exceptional service and support,” said Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Sales Rain. “This acquisition highlights our ability to meet the complex needs of the BPO industry and solidifies our role as a leader in the sector.”

Sales Rain BPO Inc. continues to lead the industry, focusing on flexibility, quality, and client satisfaction. This new agreement strengthens our market position and demonstrates our capability to attract and retain top-tier clients.

Why Bridgetowne?

Bridgetowne, the newest PEZA-accredited IT park in Quezon City, represents a thriving blend of residential and commercial spaces. Spanning over eight hectares, it offers strategic proximity to Ortigas Center and easy access to Makati and Bonifacio Global City. With central passageways in the vicinity, Bridgetowne attracts a diverse talent pool, making it an ideal location for business operations. Sales Rain’s newest office in this vibrant development is poised to enhance our world-class service offerings.

For more information about Sales Rain Inc.'s flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain BPO Inc. is a premier provider of BPO seat leasing and other offshoring services in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the US, and the Middle East. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and expand your business to new heights.

