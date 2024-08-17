Eyetec Imaging Unveils Advanced Retinal OCT Diagnosis Technology at OPTI 2024

Medical technology also for opticians

Eyetec has its origins in ophthalmology and stands for retinal imaging in the field of medical technology. This means displaying retinal images on the patient’s retina by photo or with the new, innovative OCT technology for the visualization of eye diseases. Among opticians in Germany, OCT technology is becoming increasingly popular as a means of expanding the options available to opticians, including making and passing on recommendations to ophthalmologists. This helps patients who would otherwise not be able to get an appointment with an ophthalmologist at the right time.