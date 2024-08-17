Redpoint West Tenn: Premier Florida State University Off-Campus Student Housing

Tallahassee, Florida, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Tenn offers Florida State University off-campus student housing with an exceptional blend of convenience and comfort. Located just minutes from the FSU campus, this student housing community provides an ideal setting for those seeking to live close to their academic pursuits while enjoying a relaxed environment. The strategic location ensures easy access to campus facilities, local dining, and entertainment options, making it a perfect choice for FSU students.

The apartments at Redpoint West Tenn are designed to meet the needs of modern students. Each unit features spacious floor plans, fully furnished living areas, and private bedrooms and bathrooms. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality appliances, including a refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. With high-speed internet and cable TV included, students can stay connected and entertained. Additionally, in-unit washers and dryers offer added convenience.

Beyond the apartments, Redpoint West Tenn boasts a range of community amenities that enhance the living experience. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and multiple study lounges perfect for group or individual study sessions. The community also features outdoor grilling stations, a clubhouse with gaming areas, and plenty of green space for relaxation and recreation. With a secure, gated environment and on-site management, residents can feel safe and supported.

For more information about Redpoint West Tenn’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (850) 616-6961.

About Redpoint West Tenn: Redpoint West Tenn is a premier student housing community serving Florida State University students. With a focus on providing high-quality living spaces and exceptional community amenities, Redpoint West Tenn is dedicated to creating a vibrant and supportive environment for student success.

Company name: Redpoint West Tenn

Address: 2195 W Tennessee Street

City: Tallahassee

State: Florida

Zip code: 32304

Phone: (850) 616-6961